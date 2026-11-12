I’ve already found 17 early Black Friday TV deals worth nabbing: save big on LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Black Friday officially begins November 27

Some Black Friday TV deals have gone live early

Prices can fluctuate regularly, and could improve closer to Black Friday

Soundbars also receive big discounts

If you've been eyeing up a new TV, then the next few weeks could well be your favourite of the year. Yes, it's Black Friday sales time in Australia, and that means many of the best TVs will be seeing their prices slashed at a variety of retailers.

Whether you're after a big-screen OLED TV or a smaller mini-LED model for a bedroom or gaming setup, the Black Friday TV sales often deliver some of the lowest prices of the entire year. I'll be keeping this page updated throughout the shopping period, and will continue tracking prices beyond Cyber Monday to catch any deals that stick around.

Highlights so far include AU$1,464 off the Sony Bravia 8 II; AU$1,864 off the Samsung S95H; and even AU$251 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

I should point out that TV prices can fluctuate throughout the Black Friday sales period, and in previous years I've seen certain sizes discounted one day, and others the next. In short, if you see a price you like on a TV you love, it can pay to take the plunge right away.

And it's not just huge price cuts you should be looking out for. Some Australian retailers also offer bundle deals, allowing you to save even more when you pair a new TV with a soundbar.

Speaking of soundbars, they also receive their fair share of discounts during Black Friday, and you'll find my top recommendations towards the bottom of this page.

Best retailers for Black Friday TV & soundbar deals

Best Black Friday TV deals in Australia 2026

LG Black Friday TV deals

Save 27% (AU$531) LG C6 OLED TV (42-inch) : was AU$1,995 now AU$1,464 at The Good Guys The LG C6 continues to set the bar for what can be achieved in a 'mid-range' OLED TV, and I now consider it the best TV for most people. It serves up sumptuous colours and incredible brightness, and it offers every gaming feature you could ever want. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (AU$907) LG B6 (65-inch): was AU$3,295 now AU$2,388 at The Good Guys I currently consider the LG B6 to be the best cheap OLED, and that's especially true now that it's received a decent discount in its 65-inch guise. While the C6 and G6 offer more in terms of features and technologies, the B6 still gives you all the benefits of OLED, including pure blacks and infinite contrast. If you've been wanting to make the move the OLED, this is a great opportunity to do so. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving. Alternatively, the smaller 48-inch model is available from Amazon for AU$1,675 (down from AU$1,999). Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (AU$817) LG G6 (55-inch): was AU$3,995 now AU$3,178 at The Good Guys Only the 55-inch LG G6 is discounted at the time of writing, and you can save a little extra thanks to The Good Guys' Price Beat feature. This flagship OLED uses a second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, and it benefits from a superior anti-reflective layer, to deliver sumptuous colour, contrast and brightness. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (AU$619) LG StanByMe 2: was AU$2,199 now AU$1,580 at Appliance Central As you can read in my LG StanByMe 2 review, after living with this quirky TV for a few weeks, I found it to be a genuinely useful addition to my home. It can attach to a rollable stand, can be used in a tabletop stand mode, or hung on a wall. It's touchscreen-enabled too, making it great for interactive games. At full price I think it's tough to recommend, but this saving, made possible thanks to Price Beat, helps that somewhat. Make sure to enter code SAVENOW at checkout for the full saving. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Black Friday TV deals

Save 35% (AU$1,864) Samsung S95H (65-inch): was AU$5,295 now AU$3,431 at The Good Guys It might feature a controversial design in the form of a silver rear panel that can't be removed (but is designed with wall-mounting in mind) but the Samsung S95H is one of the best screens we've ever tested. It pairs a "bright, colourful, contrast-rich picture" with a full suite of gaming features, and it really does demand to be seen. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving.



Also available direct from Samsung for AU$3,381 with code BF11 until 11.59pm AEDT November 13. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (AU$354) Samsung The Frame LS03HE: was AU$1,595 now AU$1,241 at The Good Guys The latest version of the popular The Frame TV series a more powerful processor for handling tasks such as 4K upscaling and AI features, HDMI 2.1 compatibility and 7 years of OS updates promised. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% (AU$519) Samsung The Frame Pro LS03HW (65-inch): was AU$3,199 now AU$2,680 at Appliance Central Samsung's popular Frame TV gets a welcome mini-LED upgrade in this new model. It ditches the QLED panel and has it replaced by a NeoQLED, and it gets a fully wireless One Connect box. Enter code SAVENOW for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (AU$500) Samsung S85F (65-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$2,799 at Samsung Australia The S85F is Samsung's entry-level OLED for 2025, but given its high level of performance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it sat higher up in in the range. It serves up deep blacks, strong contrast and vibrant colours, everything you could want from an OLED TV really. Read our full Samsung S85F review Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% (AU$200) Samsung S90F (55-inch): was AU$1,695 now AU$1,495 at The Good Guys The S90F launched in 2025, and is the step-down model from the S95F, but in terms of overall performance, there's not a whole lot in it. So, if your budget can't quite stretch to a flagship screen, you won't be disappointed with this model. Read more Read less ▼

• View more of the latest Samsung Black Friday deals in our dedicated guide.

Sony Black Friday TV deals

TCL Black Friday TV deals

Save 27% (AU$666) TCL C7L (65-inch): was AU$2,495 now AU$1,829 at The Good Guys Our reviewer claimed this be "one of the best-value TVs on the market" in our TCL C7L review. It serves up an impressive picture, and is particularly useful as a gaming TV. Throw in excellent colour reproduction by way of the company's new Super Quantum Dot tech, and you have yourself a tempting proposition. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday soundbar deals

Save 31% (AU$251) Sonos Beam Gen 2: was AU$799 now AU$548 at JB Hi-Fi The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a simply superb soundbar, especially at this price. It delivers a convincing Dolby Atmos soundtrack and it sounds great with music (as you'd expect, being Sonos). Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% (AU$400) Samsung HW-QS700F: was AU$999 now AU$599 at Appliance Central This Samsung soundbar has the clever ability to automatically adjust its sound output depending on whether it's mounted on a flat surface or on a wall. Whichever orientation you opt for, you'll be rewarded with a powerful, detail-rich sound. It's not the most accomplished performer when it comes to genuine surround sound, although we do love how well it performs with music. Enter code SAVENOW for the full saving. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% (AU$729) Samsung HW-Q990H: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,270 at Appliance Central Samsung has long been king of the Dolby Atmos soundbar packages, and the latest Q990H is no different, so it's great to see it with such a significant discount. In truth, there isn't a huge amount different to the Q990F, but with the price difference not being much, it makes sense to me to get the latest version. Enter code SAVENOW for the full saving. Read our full Samsung HW-Q990H review Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% (AU$464) Samsung HW-Q800H: was AU$1,099 now AU$635 at Appliance Central We've not reviewed the Q800H just yet, but considering we felt the Q800F that came before was one of the finest soundbar upgrades for most people, it stands to reason its successor is going to be equally impressive. Use code SAVENOW for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (AU$499.99) JBL Bar 1300MK2: was AU$2,499.95 now AU$1,999.96 at JBL Australia A stonking saving on this uber-powerful JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar. Plus, it has the added benefit of removable side speakers that convert into rear speakers for a full surround effect. They can also be used independently as Bluetooth speakers. Make sure to get your own JBL Australia coupon code to save 20% and get the deal price here. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% (AU$409) LG S95TR: was AU$1,699 now AU$1,290 at Appliance Central A great saving here on LG's 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, making it a deal you really should pay attention to. It's a genuinely great and immersive soundbar. The wireless subwoofer delivers thunderous bass, while the soundbar and rear speakers work in unison to deliver effective and authentic Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Enter code SAVENOW for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday TV deals 2026 FAQ

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2026? Black Friday has been officially penned in for Friday November 27 2026. However, as we saw in November 2025, the discounts started to crop up earlier. This varies from retailer to retailer as they try to outdo each other with earlier and earlier sales, but the best deals typically happen between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday TV deals? In Australia, you'll find the best Black Friday TV deals from many of the usual brick and mortar retailers including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, along with several reliable online stores. Discounts will usually consist of hundreds of dollars off the usual RRP, while some models (most often clearance stock from last year) will even get slashed by thousands.