4G iPod nano case spotted

A case for the as-yet unreleased 4th Generation iPod Nano was spotted at IFA 2008 last week, with Apple expected to reveal all on its new models of iPods next Tuesday (9th September).

The case, designed by well known manufacturer Hama (as you can see pictured here, courtesy of Engadget Spain) and clearly labelled "for iPod nano 4G" seems to indicate that the rumours of a taller and more-rounded iPod nano were spot on the money.

The silicone case costs €10 (£8) and the price of the shiny plastic model is still to be confirmed.

Stay tuned next week for all the full, official news and specs on Apple's latest range of iPods.