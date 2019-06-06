Leak says 7 year old Borderlands 2 getting new free DLC to prep for Borderlands 3

It may be almost seven years old, but there's still life in Borderlands 2 yet. A new leak suggests the game will be getting a new, free DLC pack that acts as a narrative link to the forthcoming Borderlands 3.

Spotted on (and since removed from) Steam by Resetera, the DLC is expected to be called Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary. It'll offer new areas to explore, new bosses to fight, and new weapons to loot.

Backing up a previous rumor, here's what the now-pulled description read as:

"Return to the award winning shooter-looter for a new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3. Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora.

"Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet.

"Returning players can pursue an increased level cap of 80, while newcomers can automatically boost to level 30 and dive straight into the action."

A space Sanctuary

From our hands-on time with Borderlands 3 so far, we already know that Sanctuary refers to both Borderlands 2's hub city, and the upcoming third games' playerbase, the Sanctuary 3 spaceship. So it's possible the DLC could present us with how the jump into the interplanetary sphere takes place.

Borderlands 3 is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 13, with the DLC expected to be announced at next week's E3 2019 conference.

There's no word yet on whether the add-on will also come to the console versions of the game, but given that Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (which includes Borderlands 2 and all of its DLC) is currently being offered up for free as a PlayStation Plus subscription title, we'd say that's a timely clue that it will be.