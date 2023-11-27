Samsung Cyber Monday deals: last chance to get up to $1,000 off Galaxy S23, QLED TVs, tablets, and appliances

It's Cyber Monday and that can only mean one thing - awesome deals on some of our favorite Samsung models here at TechRadar. Sales have actually been going on for over a week now, but today could be the last chance to bag record-low discounts across a range of cell phones, TVs, tablets, and smart watches.

For example, today's Samsung Cyber Monday deals include one of the best promotions all year on the stunning Galaxy S23 Ultra. Thanks to a hefty combination of a trade-in rebate of up to $800 and an exclusive 30% discount you can get via the official Samsung Mobile app, you can actually bag this gorgeous device unlocked for just $299.

Other highlights in the Samsung Cyber Monday sale include the excellent Samsung S90C OLED TV for $1,299.99 - a five-star-rated product here at TechRadar and winner of our TV of the year award. Too pricey? We'd also recommend the Samsung TU690 for $549.99 (was $749) at Best Buy for a cheap (but good) big-screen option.

You can check out a full list of today's best Cyber Monday Samsung deals just down below. You can also see our main Cyber Monday deals page for more highlights from other retailers - including Amazon, Best Buy, and many more.

Today's best Cyber Monday Samsung deals

Samsung Mobile app: get up to 30% extra off on cell phones, tablets, headphones, and laptops

Head on over to the Samsung site and install the official mobile app to unlocked exclusive bonus savings of up to 30%. Note that this promotion stacks on top of the various trade-in rebates and bundle bonuses that you'll find with Samsung's Cyber Monday deals. It does, however, only apply to cell phones, headphones, and laptops. TVs aren't covered unfortunately.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to 25% off via app, plus up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Get a S23 Ultra for as low as $299: A great choice if you're looking for a new cell phone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is available with a hefty app-exclusive discount of up to 25% off plus a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Combined, this is a significant saving here and well worth checking out this Cyber Monday. Note, you can also take advantage of some awesome bundle deals right now - adding a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $150 and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 - not bad!

Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to 30% off via app, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Fancy going foldable? You'll find even better Samsung Cyber Monday deals arrayed on the Galaxy Z series. These superb devices have up to 30% off via the mobile app plus an additional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. Combined, you're getting a great deal on an unlocked device here - and you can also bundle in those cheap accessories if you fancy getting your hands on even more cheap Samsung tech (Buds Pro 2 for $50, Galaxy Watch 6 for $150).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: 20% off via app, free memory upgrade, and up to $700 off with a trade-in

It's not just cell phones that are included with the Samsung Store's Mobile App exclusive discount - you'll also find a massive 20% off the latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates. These gorgeous tablets, complete with lavish AMOLED displays, are also available with an additional trade-in of up to $700 off - particularly handy for cutting that hefty price tag down to size.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $399 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has only just launched and yet it's already available with an initial discount of $50. There's a smaller reduction on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus too. Highlights include a sleek design, IP68-certified against dust and water, and up to 18 hours battery life on a single charge and a sharp 90Hz WUXGA+ display and AKG-tuned stereo speakers. S Pen stylus, also included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The baby of Samsung's current Galaxy Tab bunch, the entry-level Tab A7 Lite sports a compact 8.7-inch display and a baseline 32GB of storage. This is lowest price we've ever seen this tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $149 at Walmart

A fraction larger than the Tab A7 Lite, this baseline Galaxy Tab sports a 10.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage, plus a tidy discount at Walmart that's dropped a further $30 as we edge closer to the day itself.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: 15% off, plus up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung

We'd also recommend checking out Samsung's Cyber Monday deals on the excellent Galaxy Watch 6. Even though it's most heavily featured as a bundle item (alongside the cell phones), it's actually got great deals in isolation too. For example, the Mobile App will get you 15% off and you can trade-in an old device for an additional saving. The Galaxy Watch 6 is already discounted by $80 upfront (down to $229) so there are plenty of options for picking up a cheap smartwatch here.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Cyber Monday sale – and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame: was $1,497.99 now $977.99 at Amazon

Samsung's latest model Frame TV, is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, bringing the 55-inch model down to $977.99 - a new record-low price. The gorgeous display features an anti-glare screen coating, which helps improve picture quality, so whether you're watching the TV at night or during the day or viewing a piece of art from the dedicated Art mode, you'll enjoy a premium picture experience.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,999 at Samsung

We described this as offering "maximum picture quality for your buck" in our Samsung Q80C review, which is exactly what you want from a Cyber Monday TV deal. And it's especially what you want from a huge TV since you'll definitely notice any flaws. This is a bright QLED TV with great contrast, superb 4K detail, and great gaming features. This isn't a new deal for Cyber Monday – it's been this price for a few weeks – but it's still an excellent buy.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Cyber Monday bestseller, and the official store has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,999. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and a great price for this premium display. The popular Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung HW-C450: was $197 now $139 at Samsung

This smaller soundbar is suitable for TVs of 42 inches and up, but promises a big punch. It connects over optical cable, so doesn't use up an HDMI port, and has some smart features, including dialogue boost mode, Bluetooth for music, and virtual surround from DTS:X. This is the joint-cheapest we've seen this model, which was released early in 2023.

Samsung HW-Q800C 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $999.99 now $689.99 at Samsung

This Samsung official Cyber Monday deal takes $310 off of Samsung’s HW-Q800C 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system. We’ve only seen a price that low for this powerful soundbar, which is the mid-range Dolby Atmos pick in our best soundbars guide. In our Samsung HW-Q800C review , we liked both its DTS:X support and the sense of immersion delivered by its upfiring speaker drivers. The HW-Q800C also supports Q Symphony, which lets you combine its output with the built-in speakers on Samsung TVs for even better audio immersion. Even if you don’t own a Samsung TV, this deal is a no-brainer.

Refrigerators: up to $1,300 off select refrigerators at Samsung

The Samsung Cyber Monday sale doesn't just include great prices on phones and TVs, you'll also find great discounts on large appliances. Right now, for example, you'll be able to get upwards of $1,500 off a brand new refrigerator as well as free next day delivery. While the biggest savings generally apply to the most expensive refrigerators at Samsung, you'll also be able to find plenty of more budget-friendly models, too.

Range cookers: get up to $750 off select models at Samsung

Another headline deal for large appliances in the Samsung Cyber Monday sale, you'll find similar savings available for a wide number of range cookers. As with the refrigerators, the biggest savings are reserved for the premium models but you'll find plenty of options for both budget-friendly gas and electric ranges. Some models are also eligible for next-day delivery.