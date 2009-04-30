Asus P6T Deluxe Palm OC Edition review

It may be seen as a gimmick by many but people who have trouble with tweaking BIOS settings, this could be a godsend

Asus's slightly garish lower-end X58 board is more affordable than the sillily-priced Rampage II above it, but cheerfully heads off back into the realm of insanity quickly afterwards.

The reason? Asus has bundled in a USB-powered, PDA-like external display/controller, from which you can monitor performance and do some mild overclocking. It's beyond futile, but a deal-sweetener for case-modders.

However, you can grab a P6T without the unit for £50 less. Other than that, it's pretty much on a par with the other X58, though its BIOS overclocking options are much more basic.

That said, it squeezed a little more from our air-cooled Core i7 before falling over.