Lenovo ThinkPad X60s review

Compact and easy to use, only the battery life lets down this usable workhorse

The Lenovo ThinkPad X60s (£1363 inc. VAT) is a compact and portable laptop that comes in the standard ThinkPad black finish with a high-quality keyboard.

The chassis is made from tough plastic with magnesium-alloy found on the back of the lid and also the base of the system, making it sturdy and solid for mobile use.

Weighing in at 1.4kg, it's a lightweight solution, but comes with a powerful specification. On the downside, our test laptop's battery only lasted for 150 minutes.

The 12.1-inch screen is a standard TFT panel in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which makes the screen taller than a widescreen panel and therefore a bit more awkward to use on a plane or train.

There is a light built into the screen which you can switch on when trying to type in dark places, such as at night on a plane. The keyboard of the X60s is impressive and comfortable to use.

The size of the chassis means the keys are a little close together, but once accustomed to their size, the quality of the keyboard shines through. A biometric fingerprint scanner is set into the chassis below the mouse buttons and occupies the space the touchpad would normally be.

Instead of a touchpad you'll find a pointing stick and small buttons. The pointing stick is accurate, but it can take a little time to grow accustomed to it. If this is the case, you can always add an external mouse.

When it comes to performance, this laptop uses the older Core Duo technology with an Intel 1.66GHz Core Duo L2400 low-voltage chip. Even so, we found performance to be reasonable.

With 1024MB of memory, we found that Windows XP, which the laptop comes pre-installed with, loads and runs well. 3G is built in via a SIM card placed in the base of the laptop. Data services are handled by Vodafone, which has just changed its pricing policy so that it's more appealing to first-time users.

As we were completing this review we were informed this laptop will be updated to the X61s in the coming weeks. This will be a technology upgrade and move the OS to Windows Vista Business Edition. So it's definitely worth enquiring about this upgrade before placing an order.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X60s is very much a laptop reaching the end of its lifecycle. The core specification may be ageing and the components in need of a refresh, but the chassis is still great to use and the 3G a boon to the mobile worker.