Xbox Series X scalpers get what they deserve as retailer cancels 1,000 orders

Much to the delight of everyone, Xbox Series X scalpers have been dealt a blow in their quest for profit. An online UK retailer has cancelled 1,000 Xbox Series X orders that were apparently snapped up due to a technical error, which means there will hopefully be more consoles in circulation soon.

The scalping group Crep Chief Notify had previously boasted that it managed to snag a load of Xbox Series X consoles from a “very well known online retailer”, but it seems that humble brag has come back to bite them.

It turns out that the well-known online retailer was Very, who has promptly cancelled all the orders that were apparently placed before the console actually went on sale.

Congratulations to our members 🎉⁠In less than 24 hours of the release of the PS5 and our members have secured over 2,500 consoles this morning.⁠⁠⁠Stop missing out, reselling isn't going away so jump in fast and maximise your profits.⁠ pic.twitter.com/WUTBFWNHfENovember 20, 2020

"As a result of a technical error, some people were able to place orders for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles for a short time on Sunday," Very told Sky News. "However, these items are not on sale and affected customers have received notice that the orders have been cancelled. We apologise for the confusion caused."

The news will come as a huge win for those still searching for an Xbox Series X or PS5, as 1,000 more consoles in circulation will only increase the chances of legitimate customers getting hold of the next-gen machines.

Crep Chief Notify reportedly got hold of over 1,500 PS5 consoles, and has stated that it's made over £1,000,000 in profit due to charging extortionate prices for the elusive system. It’s pleasing, then, that the scalping group won’t be profiting off this technical error and that people who actually want the console for, you know, playing games, might actually get one now.

If you're searching where to buy a PS5 or where to buy Xbox Series X, we're scouring the web everyday to help you track down stock of Sony and Microsoft's new consoles.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft NZ NZ $799 View Mighty Ape View Similar Mighty Ape No price information Check Mighty Ape