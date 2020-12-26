Boxing Day fixtures 2020 live stream: how to watch every Premier League match today

The 2020/21 Premier League season sees reigning champions Liverpool top of the table heading into the Christmas break - but hot on their heels are Leicester City, Man United and Chelsea. Boxing Day brings some of the most exciting fixtures of the year, too, and the festive season in general is a footy feast. Read on as we explain how to watch Premier League Boxing Day fixtures online in 2020 and live stream all the EPL action wherever you are right now.

Live stream Premier League Boxing Day fixtures Premier League matches are being aired by Sky Sports, Amazon and BT Sport in the UK - Sky enjoying the lion's share of the fixtures. While NBC and its Peacock service is the place to be in the US. Full streaming and TV viewing details are below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN solution.

Boxing Day football is a big tradition in the UK and this year's schedule represents a return to normality of sorts for the old school fan - increasingly confused by being told they now need to watch Premier League Amazon Prime games in 2020.

Instead, it's the usual suspects in Sky Sports and BT Sport hosting the action - as well one free-to-air game on the BBC for all you Villa and Palace aficionados out there! Some of the headline matches include Leicester City vs Man United, Arsenal vs Chelsea, and Man City vs Newcastle, but you'll find a full Premier League Boxing Day fixture list below along with viewing details.

There's no rhyme or reason to it, but something about slumping into your sofa with a leftover turkey sarnie to watch highly paid professional athletes run around in the cold while you're still too full to move just seems right. Or if not right...then at least very 2020.

Follow our guide below for all the details you need about Boxing Day Premier League fixtures and how to watch an EPL live stream over the holiday season with as little effort as possible. Because after all, you did put the mince pies in the oven and you deserve a break after that, don't you?

Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2020 and live stream details

Here's the full rundown of the festive football calendar, along with where and when you can watch the big games in the UK and US. It's particularly worth noting that some games be watched for FREE if you're in the right country - either because they're broadcast by public providers like the BBC, or because services like Peacock offer free trial deals.

Read on for more details of the best ways to watch Boxing Day Premier League games online in your country - and how you can regain access to your home feeds from anywhere using a VPN.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 26

Leicester v Man Utd (12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) - BT Sport / NBC



Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT) - FREE-TO-WATCH on BBC iPlayer / NBCSN

Fulham v Southampton (3pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7am PT) - Sky Sports / Peacock Premium

Arsenal v Chelsea (5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT) - Sky Sports / NBC

Man City v Newcastle (8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT ) - BT Sport / NBCSN

Sheffield United v Everton (8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT) - BT Sport / Peacock Premium

SUNDAY DECEMBER 27

Leeds v Burnley (12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT) - Sky Sports / Peacock Premium

West Ham v Brighton (2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT) - Sky Sports / NBCSN

Liverpool v West Brom (4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT) - Sky Sports / NBCSN

Wolves v Tottenham (7.15pm GMT / 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT) - Sky Sports / NBCSN

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2020/21 Premier League season and this year's Boxing Day fixtures, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Premier League live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Premier League Boxing Day fixtures from anywhere

How to live stream Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2020

Subscription services Sky Sports and BT Sport hold the keys to the Premier League kingdom once again this season, with Sky having the rights to the lion's share of 2020/21 fixtures and set to air 128 matches. BT Sport will broadcast 52 games, while Amazon Prime will exclusively stream 20 contests. The BBC gets the odd bit of backwash, like the Villa vs Palace game which is 100% FREE to watch on iPlayer in the UK this Boxing Day, though it's mainly of note as the place for highlights with its Match of the Day show. How to watch the Premier League on Sky: To watch the Premier League on Sky, you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages and get slick streaming access via its Sky Go apps. Or if the full Sky contract isn't for you, then you could check out its streaming-only Now TV offerings instead. How to watch the Premier League on BT and save: BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT now offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League coverage you pay for at home, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream EPL Boxing Day fixtures in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage - usually NBCSN or NBC - and new streaming service, Peacock. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - try a FREE trial for a limited time to see if it's right for you - while NBC's flagship terrestrial channel is available in a number of major US metropolitan markets. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to get a FREE Premier League Boxing Day live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all 380 games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Premier League Boxing Day soccer in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yep, all 380 of them. Those braving the unsociable Down Under kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to get a Premier League live stream in New Zealand: watch Boxing Day 2020 fixtures today

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season and it offers a 1-month free trial so you can check it out for yourself. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the 2020/21 season without cable.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream every EPL Boxing Day game in 2020

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You're once again among the folks who can watch the 2020/21 Premier League season live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

