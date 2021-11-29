How to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime 2021: all you need to know this week

Now in its third season of providing Premier League coverage, streaming service Amazon Prime Video will be offering up its latest batch of live action this week, with a full round of midweek fixtures.

There's some tasty looking features spread out over three days - including the Merseyside derby - followed by another 10 games just after Christmas, so read on for your full guide to getting a Premier League live stream with Amazon Prime.

This week's action also includes Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge as Man United interim manager as the Red Devils welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.

Below, we’ll show you how to get in on the action and live stream Premier League football on Amazon Prime for all the biggest fixtures - and in some cases, you can even watch free!

Why can I now watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

Retailer-turned-video streaming service snapped up the broadcast rights for two gameweeks' worth of Premier League fixtures per season back in June 2018, with rights that will take them all the way through to 2022.

While the value of the deal has never been officially disclosed, its reported to have set Amazon back upwards of £90million.

Last season saw Amazon being granted permission to show additional games thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused huge swathes of fixtures to be played behind closed doors. This season things are back to normal, with the streaming service once again showing fixtures from two game weeks - one in late November/early December and the second during the Christmas Bank Holiday period.

When will the Premier League be on Amazon Prime?

The first full gameweek to be shown exclusively on Amazon will be the midweek matches played between Tuesday, November 30 to Thursday, December 2, which includes that huge clash between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Watford hosting Thomas Tuchel's high flying Chelsea, and that clash between Man United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The next run of games available to stream live on Amazon Prime will be during 'Chrimbo limbo' between Sunday, December 28 to Tuesday 30. That batch includes Man City's trip to Bentford, former Kop boss Brendan Rodgers facing his old side Liverpool as the Reds travel to Leicester and Man United vs Burnley.

Unlike regular old-fashioned TV, Amazon Prime isn’t restricted to individual channels and offers an unlimited list of separate live streams for each match. When several games are on at the same time, you’ll be able to switch between live streams of each match from the menu.

There's a full list of the fixtures further down this page.

Read more: Today's best sports streaming sites for cord cutters

How do I sign up to Amazon Prime?

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can sign up here - a year’s subscription costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

(Image credit: Amazon / Apple)

How do I watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

One of the great things about Amazon Prime is the wide array of options for accessing the service - Amazon offer apps across all types of smart devices.

If you've got a TV, Blu-ray player or other media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. There are also bespoke apps for Android and iOS. And while this time last year we decried the lack of a Windows 10 app, that's now been added for those wanting to watch on their PCs.

Can I live stream Premier League for free?

Christmas will be coming early if you’re a thrifty sports fan that’s new to Amazon Prime. That’s because Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to those signing up to the service for the first time.

That means you can sign up at the start of the month and you’ll be able to watch all of the service’s matches over the festive period for nada!

What else do I get with Amazon Prime?

Getting access to Amazon’s video streaming service isn’t the only perk of being a Prime member.

The key benefit is unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store.

You also get access to exclusive Amazon deals (especially around Amazon Prime Day and hunting for Cyber Monday Amazon deals), unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos, plus exclusive access to Prime Music to stream or download tracks and albums.

And that’s just the tip of an Amazon-sized iceberg – you can check the full list of benefits here.

Can I watch EPL on Amazon Prime video from abroad?

In short...no. Much like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney Plus and pretty much every other TV streaming service, you can expect your viewing pleasure to be curtailed by geo-blocking, That is, you can't watch your usual catalog of shows and streams when overseas.

So if you’re away from the UK but still want to watch the football on your Prime account, then your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

ExpressVPN We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute greatest out there. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy. That said, an annual plan currently has 49% off and three months extra free which is much better value. And one of the things we like most about ExpressVPN is the super helpful 24/7 customer service. If you're having any problems at all connecting, they'll be on hand to sort you out. - Sign up risk free to ExpressVPN now Once signed up, you just need to open up the app, find yourself a UK server and then watch Amazon Prime as if you were back at home. It's really that easy.

What fixtures will be shown by Amazon Prime?