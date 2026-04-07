Fan discovers what appears to be assets for Rockstar's canceled PS3 game, Agent, within GTA 5's leaked source code, including an early look at the spy game's main character
Agent was formally announced in 2009, but was ultimately scrapped
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- A character model for Rockstar Games' canceled game, Agent, has been found
- A dataminer discovered the mode within GTA 5's leaked source code
- The character model appears to be a remix of GTA 4's Niko Bellic
A fan has discovered what appears to be the early model for the main character for Rockstar Games' canceled project, Agent.
In 2023, the source code for GTA 5 was leaked, leading to all sorts of discoveries over the years, but this week, a fan shared a new discovery that shines some light on Rockstar's PS3 spy game Agent, which never saw the light of day.
User XanaBax shared their findings on the GTA Forum (thanks, Kotaku), which included assets and character models for an unknown character, suggesting that one in particular was the main character of Agent.Article continues below