A thrifted Xbox 360 has been revealed to be an old Rockstar Games dev kit

The console features a pre-release version of Grand Theft Auto 4 and 120GB hard drive full of unreleased assets

Some assets included cut content, including an apparent zombies mode

Fans have uncovered a collection of hidden Grand Theft Auto 4 assets on a second-hand Xbox 360 that turned out to be a Rockstar Games development kit.

User 'janmatant' shared their find on the GTA Forums fan website, revealing that they purchased the console from a boot sale in Edinburgh, Scotland, for £5 (roughly $7), the same city where developer Rockstar North is located.

Images posted on the forum show the thrifted white Xbox 360 with a sticker on the top that reads "Rockstar North Ltd" and features the Rockstar Games logo, but its the content 120GB hard drive that has GTA fans going wild.

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"HOLY. s**t. Something big has dropped," one user said after the janmatant's post.

After some investigation, it was discovered that the hardware appears to contain a 2007 pre-release version of GTA 4, along with a treasure trove of unfinished and unreleased assets that have now been uploaded to the Internet Archive.

Alongside ferry assets that appear to have been cut from the main game but were used in cutscenes and trailers, fans have also uncovered different radio stations and songs that