Even more apparent shovelware games have been removed from the PlayStation Store

Sony has removed games like Water Blast Shooter - Wet Gun , Supermarket CEO Simulator , and Jesus Simulator

Sony has been delisting hundreds of shovelware games since last year

Sony has delisted even more alleged shovelware PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games from its storefronts.

As reported by Eurogamer and spotted by a user on PSNProfiles, games including Urban Driver Simulator, Water Blast Shooter - Wet Gun, Supermarket CEO Simulator, Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown, as well as a so-called Jesus Simulator, have all been removed.

"Looks like spring cleaning has hit some more shovelware publishers, namely GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER LTD, VRCFORGE STUDIOS and WELDING BYTE S.R.L. Seems like they were hit just as April rolled around," posted forum user 'HuntingFever'.

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Sony has been tackling "spam" shovelware software for some time now. Although it's unclear if it was a direct result, the company's ongoing battle followed an investigation by IGN which featured interviews from game developers criticizing the lack of quality control across the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop and the never-ending list of "spam" and "slop" games, along with poor discoverability for studios.

Last year, users found evidence that developer RandomSpin - which released over 40 titles in just 2024 alone - has had most of its games removed, including Bodycam Shooter, Supermarket Simulator Pro, Backrooms Brotherhood, and Backrooms Inside The Escape.

These games, as well as other titles that can be found on the PlayStation Store, typically feature recycled assets and AI-generated images that copy other popular games already available on the platfor