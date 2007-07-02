DVD to iPhone software released

Any DVD can be converted to a format optimised for the Apple iPhone

A software package for converting DVDs to be played on the Apple iPhone has been released by Innovative Solutions .

DVD-to-iPhone 1.0 works on Windows XP and Vista and can convert video from any DVD source including pre-recorded and recordable DVDs. Other video file formats can also be converted for viewing on the iPhone.

The DVD-to-iPhone 1.0 software can convert the average DVD at one-third of the usual DVD play time. Users can choose the aspect ratio of the image, and set video and sound quality. Language and subtitle settings can also be set by the user.

The DVD-to-iPhone 1.0 software compresses video to a 480 x 320 pixels display optimised for the iPhone's screen, Innovative Solutions says. A free trial version can be downloaded from www.dvdtoiphone.com . The full price is $34.95 or 29.95 euros (£17.50).