Trending

Fast hackers crack open latest iPhone update

By Phone and communications  

Firmware 2.2 already jailbroken and ready to fly free

Latest iPhone update hacked already
Latest iPhone update hacked already

We probably shouldn't be surprised, but we can at least say we're impressed by the speed with which a band of merry phone hackers have cracked open the latest iPhone firmware.

Apple's freshly minted iPhone 2.2 firmware has already been laid bare by the so-called DevTeam, making it an open book for jailbreakers keen on installing the applications they really want.

At your own risk

There are a few caveats and a bunch of warnings on the group's QuickPWN website – it won't work on newer iPod touch models, for one – but reports already say the whole thing should go without a hitch.

The hackers are so quick off the mark, by the time firmware 2.3 rolls out of Apple's hutch, we fully expect there to be a piping hot version of QuickPWN ready and waiting for it.

See more Phone and communications news