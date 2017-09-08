iPhone 8 meets Samsung Galaxy S8 - what would it look like?

What if Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy phones had a baby? We really wanted to know what that phone would look like, so we've made the video you can see up above.

We call it the iSung and it takes the best from the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy line to make possibly our favorite phone ever.

It includes an edge-to-edge display, dual speakers, a fingerprint scanner under the glass and there's also a dual-lens camera on the back too. Be sure to watch the whole iSung render in the video above right now.

Plus below you can see our original iSung render from 2012 when Samsung was focusing on the Galaxy S3 and Apple was preparing to launch the iPhone 5.