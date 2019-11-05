The best iPhone 11 plans and prices in Australia

Each year, the price of flagship smartphones manages to creep up, but at least with the iPhone 11, you'll be looking on the more affordable side of Apple's latest trio of handsets.

The iPhone 11 doesn't include the third (telephoto) camera or "Super Retina XDR" display that its bigger iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max siblings are packing, but much of what makes the latter handsets great has otherwise been carried over to this one.

Essentially taking over the reins from last year's iPhone XR (although as has become common for Apple, the XR will still be available for the foreseeable future), the iPhone 11 offers an impressive 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual 12MP cameras (ultra wide and wide) with Night Mode, and the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, but manages to cut down the price significantly compared to its Pro counterparts.

This makes it ideal for those seeking to have Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, but without necessarily forking out for features they'll never use.

See more: iPhone 11 review | iPhone 11 Pro review | iPhone 11 Pro Max review

What's it cost?

The iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple (alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max) at the tech giant's launch event at its Cupertino home base on September 10 (very early morning September 11 in Australia).

There's three storage options for this handset, with the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models setting you back AU$1,199, AU$1,279, and AU$1,449 respectively.

While it may be more affordable than its siblings, that certainly doesn't make it a cheap handset – so check out our plans below for what we think are the best-value options.

The iPhone 11 is available in a wide variety of colours – pastel shades of purple, yellow, and green, as well as black, white, and the return of product(RED).

Editor's Choice: Best value iPhone 11 plan

iPhone 11 128GB | 100GB data | 3 months free plan fees | Free New Phone Trade Up | AU$112 pm Optus has taken the cake with its special introductory iPhone 11 offer, netting you the 100GB plan with heaps of extras at a great price. You'll score the 128GB capacity version of the handset along with a free 6-month trial of Apple Music (valued at AU$71.94), an Optus Sport subscription, a free New Phone Trade Up normally worth AU$149, and 3 months worth of plan fees for free (valued at AU$267). The equivalent Telstra plan, by comparison, only offers 60GB of data and none of the extras. Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$2,688

View Deal

Here we have a comparison of six of the best budget plans for the iPhone 11, updated live and ranked by the lowest monthly cost. We've chosen to just look at the 64GB model of the handset, as it's the most affordable, and have included plans that span a 36-month period for an even lower monthly cost.

For those looking for a little more data and included value in their plan, we've set up a tracker for six of the best iPhone 11 plans that include the 256GB version of the handset and at least 100GB of data, sorted by most included data. There'll typically be a few bonus incentives in these premium plans as well, so keep an eye out for them when shopping around.

Find your perfect iPhone 11 plan

If you haven't found anything that suits your needs from the above plans, check out our widget below where you can fully customise, filter and compare all the available plans for the iPhone 11, in any storage size configuration and from any carrier.