Here's how to play Overwatch for free this weekend

Overwatch, Blizzard's team-based shooter, is free to play this weekend on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The game can be downloaded and played for free for a limited time, from August 23 through August 27. During this free period, you can access everything Overwatch has to offer, including all 28 heroes, 18 maps, quick play, custom games and arcade mode. You can even level-up and earn loot boxes.

If you decide to buy the full game after the trial, your progress will transfer over - as long as you purchase the game on the same Blizzard account you used to take part in the trial.

In addition, there’s 50% off Overwatch on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 during this time.

How to play for free

Here's how to take part in the free trial on PC:

Download and install the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app and launch it.

Create a free Blizzard account, or log in with an existing account.

Click the Overwatch icon on the left-hand side of the Blizzard desktop app.

Select your region from the menu, then click ‘Install’ to begin the process.

Once installed, click ‘Play’ to begin.

Here's how to take part in the free trial on PS4:

Go to PlayStation Store and select "Search" from the top menu.

In the search field, type in Overwatch.

Select ‘Overwatch Free Weekend’ from the search results, click ‘Download’.

Once the download and installation process is complete, click ‘Start’ to begin.

Here's how to take part in the free trial on Xbox One:

Go to the Xbox One Store, then select ‘Search’.

In the search field, type in ‘Overwatch’.

Select ‘Overwatch: Origins Edition’ from the results and click ‘Free Trial’.

Once the download and installation process is complete, click ‘Launch’.

Summer brawl

Those who take part in the free weekend will be able to enjoy Overwatch’s annual Summer Games event, including the Lúcioball Arcade Brawl.

The Overwatch free weekend is live now.