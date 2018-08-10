Overwatch Summer Games is back with a new Lúcioball map

Overwatch Summer games is back with a selection of new themed skins, emotes, and highlight intros. Lúcioball has also returned, with a brand new stadium map.

Overwatch Summer games is an annual limited-time event offering players an exclusive brawl alongside a heap of seasonal content, which is available from Summer Games loot boxes.

This year’s event offers over 50 Summer Games items, and it seems they’re sport-influenced, with D.Va in surfer gear, Brigitte proudly representing Sweden’s national hockey team, and Roadhog in Lacrosse wear.

New skins, emotes and highlight intros

The six new legendary skins are: Cabana Ana, Fastball Zenyatta, Gridironhardt Reinhardt, Lacrosse Roadhog, Waveracer D.Va, and Catcher Winston, while the three epic skins are: Mexicana Sombra, Éireannach Moira, and Tre Kronor Brigitte. All summer skins from previous events are also making a return, and will be available as rewards from loot boxes or to purchase from the hero gallery.

Although there aren’t many of them, there are two new highlight intros and one new emote. Orisa’s highlight intro sees her goalkeeping, while Moira’s sees her serving her orbs with a tennis racket. The new emote is for Mei, and is pretty cute, as she plays table tennis with her robot pal Snowball.

Lúcioball returns

In addition, Lúcioball is back with a brand-new map – the Busan Stadium. Lúcioball is like Overwatch’s version of soccer, with two teams of three Lúcios facing off in an effort to score as many goals as possible before time runs out, using melee and sound waves to hit the ball.

The matches are played in specially created playing fields, rather than traditional Overwatch maps. If you think you’re good enough, you can take part in the competitive Copa Lúcioball.

Summer Games will run from August 9 to August 30.