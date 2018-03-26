The best Xbox One deals and bundles in March 2018

Xbox One deals and bundles are our kinda thing all year round, so you're in the best place to find a bargain. We regularly find those retailers that smash huge amounts off the console and bundle it in with the latest games.

It looks like Microsoft is going all out to put pressure on its rivals as the Xbox One is now the cheapest of the current generation of gaming consoles on a regular basis. This week there's an incredibly strong selection of 1TB Xbox One bundles, from as low as £229 with fantastic new games like Sea of Thieves and Far Cry 5. Or you can even get a 500GB bundle for under £200.

Retailers are stocking some super cheap Xbox One deals as standalone purchases and value-packed bundles with extra games. Some bundles often cost less than the standalone consoles too, so be sure to check out our hand-picked list of the best Xbox One offers below the comparison charts. Or maybe you're looking for a 4K upgrade? Then you'll want to take a look at the latest Xbox One X bundles.

Xbox One deals

The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick is now a thing of the past. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialised Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV.

The Xbox One S is now the standard console and has replaced the older model that's been phased out at retailers. The Xbox One S is cheaper too, so in all honesty we've generally stopped covering deals on the older model as you're getting better value with the newer version and we've not spotted any decent stock for months now.

The best Xbox One bundle deals this week

Xbox One S | Assassin's Creed: Origins | £199.85 @ ShopTo's eBay

This is a super cheap Xbox One deal for those of you not looking for loads of new games or the larger 1TB option. Actually, this is cheaper than buying an Xbox One S on its own right now, so you may as well enjoy Assassin's Creed: Origins or flog it for at least £25 online.

1TB Xbox One S | Sea of Thieves | Halo 5 | £249.99 at Microsoft

This Xbox One bundle comes with a full-game download code for Sea of Thieves - one of Microsoft's hottest new exclusives. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive and a one-month game pass trial (think Netflix for games). Microsoft is throwing in a free copy of Halo 5 too - be sure to select it after you add the Xbox One to your cart.

Xbox One S | Rocket League | £229 at Amazon

Rocket League has been a huge hit and this Xbox One deal comes bundled with a digital copy so you can check out the phenomenon yourself. This is a great price for the console alone, so the game's a great bonus.

More Xbox One deals

Still not found your ideal Xbox One deal in our highlights of the best offers out there? Why not check out more Xbox One bundles directly from the retailers from our list below?

The best Xbox One X deals

The new Xbox One X is capable of displaying games in glorious HDR 4K and is the most powerful console ever made. Sadly, it has the price-tag to match too as it's way more expensive than the Xbox One S. The comparison chart below is mainly full of prices for the new console on its own. However, we're starting to see better offers appear online where you can get discounted (or sometimes free) games included too. For more details, head on over to our extensive Xbox One X bundles page for the best value deals.

Xbox Live Gold deals

If you're looking to play your Xbox games online or take advantage of the free Games with Gold initiative, you'll want to check out our cheap Xbox Live Gold deals page where's we've found prices considerably cheaper than the default RRP.