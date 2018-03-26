The best Xbox One deals and bundles in March 2018

Xbox One deals and bundles are our kinda thing all year round, so you're in the best place to find a bargain. We regularly find those retailers that smash huge amounts off the console and bundle it in with the latest games.
It looks like Microsoft is going all out to put pressure on its rivals as the Xbox One is now the cheapest of the current generation of gaming consoles on a regular basis. This week there's an incredibly strong selection of 1TB Xbox One bundles, from as low as £229 with fantastic new games like Sea of Thieves and Far Cry 5. Or you can even get a 500GB bundle for under £200.
Retailers are stocking some super cheap Xbox One deals as standalone purchases and value-packed bundles with extra games. Some bundles often cost less than the standalone consoles too, so be sure to check out our hand-picked list of the best Xbox One offers below the comparison charts. Or maybe you're looking for a 4K upgrade? Then you'll want to take a look at the latest Xbox One X bundles.
Xbox One deals
The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick is now a thing of the past. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialised Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV.
The Xbox One S is now the standard console and has replaced the older model that's been phased out at retailers. The Xbox One S is cheaper too, so in all honesty we've generally stopped covering deals on the older model as you're getting better value with the newer version and we've not spotted any decent stock for months now.
The best Xbox One bundle deals this week
1TB Xbox One S | Sea of Thieves | Halo 5 | Far Cry 5 or Forza 7 | £229.99 at Smyths
Smyths have come out of nowhere to destroy the competition with this excellent Sea of Thieves 1TB Xbox One bundle with extra games. The SoT bundle alone was £250 during the pre-order phase, so this is much better. we'd go for Far Cry 5 over Forza 7 as it's brand new and costs more more on its own.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds | Sea of Thieves or Far Cry 5 | Halo 5 | Forza 7 | £229 at Tesco
Here's a great example of us merging two console bundles to get loads of games at once. Use the link above to add the PUBG bundle to your basket, then add either Far Cry 5 or Sea of Thieves to your basket. Then add Halo 5 and Forza 7 to your basket too (use the links or search for them on Tesco's site) and see the lot discount down to £229. Nice.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | Sea of Thieves | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Fallout 4 | Forza 7 | Doom | £249.99 at Currys
That's some serious gaming time you're looking at with this huge Xbox One bundle from Currys. We're not kidding, this lot will last you many months and then a few more.
View Deal
Xbox One S | Assassin's Creed: Origins | £199.85 @ ShopTo's eBay
This is a super cheap Xbox One deal for those of you not looking for loads of new games or the larger 1TB option. Actually, this is cheaper than buying an Xbox One S on its own right now, so you may as well enjoy Assassin's Creed: Origins or flog it for at least £25 online.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Rainbow Six: Siege | £249 @ Amazon
Need a larger 1TB Xbox One console? We don't blame you, it's so easy to fill up the 500GB ones nowadays. You're off to a great start with this pair of games too in this tasty Xbox One deal.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds | Halo 5 | £249.99 at Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the biggest games on the planet right now having already gathered a huge player-base on PC. The new Xbox One version is building up some seriously large numbers too.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | Sea of Thieves | Halo 5 | £249.99 at Microsoft
This Xbox One bundle comes with a full-game download code for Sea of Thieves - one of Microsoft's hottest new exclusives. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive and a one-month game pass trial (think Netflix for games). Microsoft is throwing in a free copy of Halo 5 too - be sure to select it after you add the Xbox One to your cart.
View Deal
1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels expansion | £249 at AO
That's a great price on its own for a 1TB Xbox One console, but you're also getting the gorgeous arcade racer, Forza Horizon 3 along with the Hot Wheels expansion pack.
View Deal
Xbox One S | Rocket League | £229 at Amazon
Rocket League has been a huge hit and this Xbox One deal comes bundled with a digital copy so you can check out the phenomenon yourself. This is a great price for the console alone, so the game's a great bonus.
View Deal
Minecraft Edition 1TB Xbox One S | Assassins's Creed: Origins | 3 months of Xbox Live Gold | £309.98 @ Currys
You're paying quite a bit extra for this limited edition Minecraft console, so it's only for hardcore fans to be honest. We're highlighting this deal though as you're getting the new Assassin's Creed and three months of Xbox Live Gold membership too for the same price Microsoft is selling the Minecraft console solo.
View Deal
More Xbox One deals
Still not found your ideal Xbox One deal in our highlights of the best offers out there? Why not check out more Xbox One bundles directly from the retailers from our list below?
The best Xbox One X deals
The new Xbox One X is capable of displaying games in glorious HDR 4K and is the most powerful console ever made. Sadly, it has the price-tag to match too as it's way more expensive than the Xbox One S. The comparison chart below is mainly full of prices for the new console on its own. However, we're starting to see better offers appear online where you can get discounted (or sometimes free) games included too. For more details, head on over to our extensive Xbox One X bundles page for the best value deals.
Xbox Live Gold deals
If you're looking to play your Xbox games online or take advantage of the free Games with Gold initiative, you'll want to check out our cheap Xbox Live Gold deals page where's we've found prices considerably cheaper than the default RRP.