Edinburgh vs Glasgow live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby from anywhere today

Edinburgh and Glasgow face off again today, less than a week after their last meeting. Edinburgh came out on top on Saturday, winning 30-15 as both sides got back into the swing of things behind closed doors after a five-month hiatus, with the victory sealing a home semi-final for Edinburgh in the playoffs next weekend. Read on as we explain how to watch an Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors live stream today and catch all the Pro14 rugby union action online.

Edinburgh vs Glasgow cheat sheet The game begins at 7.35pm BST this evening (Friday, August 28), which is 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT for fans based in the US - or a 6.35am NZST start on Saturday morning in New Zealand and 4.35am AEST kick-off if you're in Australia. Full TV and streaming details are below - but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best today!

Today's encounter will also be played at Murrayfield, but the Scottish government has given Edinburgh vs Glasgow the green light to be the first rugby match in the UK to be played in front of fans since lockdown! Around 700 supporters will be in the ground to cheer on their sides and inject some life into the final league game of the campaign.

The disruption that has been caused to the Pro14 season means this weekend's round of fixtures will be the last before the playoffs. Edinburgh's win last Saturday secured home field advantage for their semi-final against Ulster, while either Munster or Scarlets will be hosted by runaway Conference A leaders Leinster.

From their side, Glasgow will be out for revenge. As well as ruling them out of the running for the playoffs, last weekend's loss meant that Edinburgh retained the 1872 Cup - awarded to the cumulative winner of Glasgow vs Edinburgh matches each season. Danny Wilson's men would love to get one over on their derby rivals today, and plant some doubt in their minds ahead of the playoff campaign.

Read on as we explain how to watch Edinburgh vs Glasgow online get a Pro14 rugby live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Edinburgh vs Glasgow from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Edinburgh vs Glasgow live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in the UK

PRO14 rugby fans based in the UK can tune into Edinburgh vs Glasgow on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.45pm BST. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it's showing every game from every round of the action. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Edinburgh vs Glasgow, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Edinburgh vs Glasgow in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into Pro14 rugby and the Edinburgh vs Glasgow game online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and will let you watch every game from the Pro14, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Edinburgh vs Glasgow starts at 4.35am AEST, so be prepared for either a very late night or incredibly early morning.

How to watch Edinburgh vs Glasgow: live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand

Edinburgh vs Glasgow is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.25am NZST in the wee hours of Saturday morning, and the game starting 10 minutes later, at 6.35am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Edinburgh vs Glasgow: live stream Pro14 rugby in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. Today's Edinburgh vs Glasgow clash is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT.

