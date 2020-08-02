Super League rugby live stream: how to watch every 2020 fixture from anywhere

Super League rugby restarts today after an extended hiatus, with the first two rugby league matches out of the the gate set to be Huddersfield vs Leeds and St Helens vs Catalans Dragons. Yes, the 2020 Super League season is back, so follow our guide as we explain where to find a rugby league live stream you can trust and watch all the Super League action online from anywhere right now.

2020 Super League rugby live stream St Helens vs Catalans Dragons is cheduled for a 4.15pm BST start today (Sunday, August 2), followed by Huddersfield vs Leeds at 6.30pm. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena at 3.30pm - and if you don't have Sky, you can easily watch with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

If you forget how things stood back in March when play was suspended, you'll notice a change in the table as the Betfred Super League restarts today - and more specifically, a missing team.

That's because Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have withdrawn from the rugby league competition due to financial concerns, leaving just 11 teams to finish out the season. There's no real fallout from this, though, as sides that had already beaten the Canadian team will simply have the result negated and points deducted.

Additionally, no team will be relegated from the Super League this season. But perhaps most significantly, scrums have been outlawed for the remainder of the 2020 rugby Super League campaign - meaning all restarts will be of the tap variety. It does beg the question of when rugby stops being rugby, but given the current circumstances, it's probably excusable for now.

The opening Super League restart fixtures see third-placed Huddersfield take on fourth-placed Leeds in the late game, which will take place after eighth-placed St Helens do battle with Catalans Dragons in fifth. You can watch all the action live, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Super League live stream guide below.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Super League rugby from abroad

If you want to watch UK rugby league action, there are plenty of Super League live stream and TV options available in countries all over the world - and we've recommended some of the best places to start below.

But while they're all great options that have been vetted by rugby league fans like ourselves, you still might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby league live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.View Deal

Super League rugby live stream: how to watch online in the UK

Folks in the UK need a Sky Sports subscription to watch St Helens vs Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield vs Leeds and all the rugby Super League action this year. Today's coverage will start at 3.30pm BST on Sky Sports Arena, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for customers. If you don't subscribe to Sky, then don't sweat it - there's a great option that doesn't come with the hefty cost or commitment of a full-fat Sky package. Simply check out Now TV and its Sky Sports pass offerings, which net you the same coverage you would if you had a contract with the pay TV provider. The best value one is easily the Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass and always what we recommend. And remember, when you enjoy access to a streaming service, you can take it with you abroad, in spite of what you might have heard. Just grab a top-quality VPN and everything you pay for will travel with you next time you're away from home.

Rugby league live stream: how to watch Super League 2020 action in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the Super League in the US and will be airing select coverage throughout the season. The best bit is it comes on the Fox Soccer Plus channel, which doesn't really make sense, but will be available on cable for many people. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service. In this case, fuboTV and YouTube TV are your two options, Coverage of St Helens vs Catalans Dragons starts at 11am ET / 8am PT, and coverage of Huddersfield vs Leeds get underway at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT.

UK Super League rugby live stream: how to watch every game online in Australia