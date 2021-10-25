Best wireless gaming mouse 2021

There was a time when even the best wireless gaming mouse couldn’t hold a candle to its tethered colleagues, but that’s all in the past. The wireless gaming mice of today have made strides when it comes to performance, connectivity, and yes, battery life as well. So much so that many of them can give the best wired ones a good run for their money.

Top-notch wireless gaming mice are not just fast, capable, and able to keep up even in fast-paced games. They also deliver a robust connection with incredibly low latency, zero interruptions, and a great connectivity range. Since battery life – or rather, a long one – is vital, they offer hours upon hours of playtime on a single charge – ideally, 100 hours or more if rechargeable, more than 200 hours if not. They come with a few extras as well, like customizable RGB lighting and key remapping so that they’re worth every penny.

We gathered all the best wireless gaming mice we could find, some we’re heard great things about, most we’ve put through their paces. Wired mice are great and all, but wouldn’t you rather have the convenience of a wireless one? Here are our top picks.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Not all wireless gaming mice are as good at most things as the Corsair Dark Core Pro, which puts just as much emphasis on features, affordability, and versatility as it does on performance. This is among the fastest options out there, touting a 2,000Hz polling rate and decently high 18,000 DPI. It’s so fast that you’ll forget it isn’t attached to a cable. Though if you do want a wired experience, you’ll be pleased to know that it offers that alongside its 2.4Hz wireless and Bluetooth connections. Adding to its versatility is its switchable side grip, customizable RGB, and programmable buttons.

(Image credit: HP)

2. HP Omen Vector Wireless Best in value wireless gaming mouse Specifications DPI: 16,000 Polling rate: 1,000Hz Battery: 180 hours Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless Weight: 104g Reasons to buy + Incredibly fast response time + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

There’s a lot to love about the HP Omen Vector Wireless, even if it is limited to 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. It sits in the mid-range, price-wise, making it more affordable than its over $100/£100 rivals. It’s got a 1ms response time and 1,000Hz polling rate, which might not be the fastest out there but is more than fast enough for most users. It has up to 180 hours of battery life. And, it is not just rechargeable, it’s fast rechargeable, which means it only takes 90 minutes to a full charge and 15 minutes for a good hour of playtime. It might not have Bluetooth connectivity, but it makes up for that in other ways big time.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s budget offering in its Lightspeed family is surprisingly full of features. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed might catch your attention because of its looks – it comes in different colorways like blue with lilac accents, lilac with purple accents, and mint with lilac. However, it keeps you interested with its great, no-latency performance, comfortable fit, and its nifty extras. The brilliant G-Shift function, for example, will give you a second set of functions to your buttons. It also has onboard memory so you can save up to five profiles, and a fairly light body. Our only gripe is that it’s AA battery-powered, which means it isn’t rechargeable. At least it’ll last you up to 250 hours.

(Image credit: Roccat)

4. Roccat Kone Pro Air Best in versatility Specifications DPI: 19,000 Polling rate: 1000Hz Battery: 100+ hours Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Weight: 75g Reasons to buy + Funky RGB lighting + Nice ergonomic shape Reasons to avoid - No DPI button

Roccat’s Kone line gives its popular and great-performing gaming mice an ergonomic twist. The Roccat Kone Pro Air, the wireless Kone Pro option, boasts a comfortable feel with its wide contoured body, ribbed texture for gripping, a supportive hump, and a lightweight frame. Besides being a pleasure to use, it’s oozing in versatility as well. It offers both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity as well as a wired one and comes with a PhantomFlex USB-C cable. Performance-wise, the Titan optical switches are accurate, fast, and satisfying to use while its 19,000 DPI are great for swift movements. Prefer peripherals that are just as appealing as they are great performing? The honeycomb RGB lighting on its left and right buttons are darn adorable.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

5. Cooler Master MM731 Best lightweight wireless mouse Specifications DPI: 19,000 Polling rate: 1,000Hz Battery: Up to 72 hours (Wireless), up to 190 hours (Bluetooth) Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Weight: 59g Reasons to buy + Very light + Versatile connectivity Reasons to avoid - DPI button is on the bottom

A lot of wireless gaming mice are trying to be as lightweight as they can, adding to their portable nature. But, none has succeeded as well as the new Cooler Master MM731, which came out in the summer of 2021. Almost half the weight of most of the mice on this list, this smart contender from Cooler Master delivers great performance and versatility in an affordable package. Thanks to its 19,000 DPI, 1000 Hz polling rate, and optical switches, most gamers won’t feel the difference between this and its wired counterparts. It also has three connectivity options – wired, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.1 – so you can pick and choose. What’s even more astonishing is that it manages to keep that weight down while having a rechargeable battery inside.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

If getting more than 40 hours of battery life for 15 minutes of charging doesn’t convince you, its 200 hours of battery life per charge will. But, impressively fast charging isn’t the only ace the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless has up its sleeve. Adapting that honeycomb design technique, this is among the lightest wireless gaming mice out there – and the second lightest on this list. And, if you’re worried about dust getting inside, you need not to because it also boasts what SteelSeries calls its AquaBarrier feature that makes this mouse water and dust resistant. As the nail in the coffin of its competitors, it has 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed isn’t that new of a release, hitting the shelves back in 2019. However, it remains a solid contender if you’re looking for a reliable wireless gaming mouse. Its 16,000 DPI and up to 40G acceleration remain impressive even in 2021 standards, as is its 285 hours of battery life (more if you’re using Bluetooth). And, for a budget option, this has fully customizable buttons and onboard memory so you can take up to five profiles with you wherever you go. Both HyperSpeed wireless and Bluetooth connectivity are on hand as well for versatility.

(Image credit: Razer)

The aptly-named Razer Basilisk Ultimate might cost a pretty penny, but the fact that it’s loaded with extra frills makes it well worth the money if you can spare it. This wireless gaming mouse comes with up to 20,000DPI, dual connectivity, onboard memory for up to five profiles, and practically latency-free performance. But, what sets it apart from all others is that it’s highly customizable. There are 11 programmable buttons here, 14 customizable Razer Chroma RBG lighting zones, and even a scroll wheel whose resistance you can customize to fit your comfort level. Its Chroma-enabled charging dock makes your setup look cool and, of course, charging a breeze.

(Image credit: HyperX)

9. HyperX Pulsefire Dart Best wireless gaming mouse with Qi wireless charging Specifications DPI: 16,000 DPI Polling rate: 1,000Hz Battery: Up to 90 hours Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired Weight: 110g Reasons to buy + Qi Wireless charging + Luxurious looking Reasons to avoid - Scroll wheel could be better

HyperX’s offering, the HyperX Pulsefire Dart, on the other hand, doesn’t need a dedicated dock to juice up – although the manufacturer does sell its own wireless charger if you’d like to complete the set. This wireless mouse is Qi-certified for wireless charging, which means that any Qi wireless chargers should do the trick. But, there’s more to love here, like its leatherette-padded sides to give users a good grip, up to 5 DPI settings to quickly cycle through, and a USB wireless adapter included that lets you extend the mouse’s signal range. Customizations also abound via the HyperX Ngenuity Software

(Image credit: Roccat)

10. Roccat Kain 202 AIMO Best stripped down wireless gaming mouse Specifications DPI: 16,000 DPI Polling rate: 1,000Hz Battery: 50 hours Connectivity: 2.4Ghz Wireless Weight: 100g Reasons to buy + Good performance + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - No storage for the wireless dongle

Much like most of Roccat’s releases, the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO is a smart-looking mouse, touting a design that’s equal parts angular and curvy, game-esque and sophisticated. Even its AIMO Illumination RGB lighting feels elegant somehow. And, much like its design, it’s luxurious to use as well thanks to its ergonomic design and Titan Click switches. In fact, it delivers a great and satisfying click response alongside its high-end performance. Those concerned with numbers should be happy with its 16,000 DPI, 1,000Hz polling rate, 40G acceleration, and 512kB onboard memory. We only wish the battery life was better, but at least it’s rechargeable.

