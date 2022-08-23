Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review

Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: One-minute review

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro joins the new breed of Razer gaming peripherals released in 2022. And, just like the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro and the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro, it comes swinging, beating out its rivals especially in comfort, ergonomics, and even speed.

Unlike fellow gaming mouse, the Deathadder V3 Pro, however, this new Basilisk is fully-loaded, touting RGB lighting, 10+1 buttons, the next-generation scroll wheel that comes with three scroll modes, and fast wireless charging capability via the new Mouse Dock Pro and puck (sold separately). As a result, the mouse is heavier than the ultralight Deathadder V3 Pro. It’s also pricier, although not by much considering all the extra stuff you’re getting.

It also delivers a smooth and effortless gaming performance, whether you’re gliding through a relaxing game like Sable or in the middle of an intense shoot-out in Cyberpunk 2077. Best yet, it’s a lot more effortless to use than the latest releases in its class.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $159 (£159, AU$TK)

$159 (£159, AU$TK) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro costs $159 (£159, AU$) for the mouse alone, and $199 (£199, AU$) when it comes bundled with the Mouse Dock Pro and puck. If you want fast wireless charging, the latter is definitely the way to go, especially since the Mouse Dock Pro also functions as your wireless dongle.

It’s pricier than what most people would spend on a mouse, but Roccat’s entry in this class, the Roccat Kone XP Air, is slightly pricier at $169 (£149, U$269). Granted, this Roccat model already comes with its charging dock without the extra charge, as well as feet that slide much smoother and works better on leatherette pads. And, it’s a great option to consider. Still, bear in mind that the Razer comes with better ergonomics and doesn’t use pins for wireless charging.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Design

Heavy but comfortable to use

A lot of features

10+1 programmable buttons

Razer has been keeping its eye on the comfort ball with its new releases so it isn’t surprising that the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro might just be the most comfortable in its class — at least, next to the new gaming mice that have come out or are still due for launch in that class.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

You’re getting great ergonomics here for both palm and claw grips as well as good support overall for palm grip gamers, even if it is a little heavier than the Deathadder V3 Pro. The bump in the middle and deep valleys on both the left and right buttons, for example, are things that palm grip users will really appreciate. Meanwhile, claw grip gamers will be very happy with the rubberized textured side grips that keep their fingers in place.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro also tapers off for a thinner back, allowing it to feel less bulky. All the buttons are easily accessible, including the DPI up and down buttons that are accessible beneath the scroll wheel. Speaking of which, the scroll wheel allows three modes of use (one more than usual) — tactile, free spin, and smart wheel.

As per usual, you have the Synapse software handy for customizations, which you’ll want to fully utilize if you want to personalize that 13-zone Chroma RGB lighting, most of which trim that edge of the mouse for a nice underglow. You also use the software to do things like set your DPI presets (up to five), change polling rate (125Hz, 500Hz, and 1000Hz), and of course, remap or assign a macro to those buttons.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

There are 10+1 buttons here, the +1 being the onboard profile button underneath that lets you cycle through five profiles. The rest of the buttons can be individually remapped or programmed with a macro.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Performance

Movement is effortless with the right mouse pad

Weight doesn’t get in the way of performance

Feels like a race car at higher DPIs

Performance is unsurprisingly top-notch as well. Whether we’re exploring in Sable or fighting enemies in Cyberpunk 2077, the movement we’re getting with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is fast, smooth, and effortless.

At higher DPIs, it feels like a race car. There are no noticeable lags, thanks to Razer’s Hyperspeed Wireless that delivers low latency and that Focus Pro 30K sensor that delivers high accuracy tracking — although non-pro gamers might find the 30K DPI a bit overkill. The buttons are not only satisfying to press, but responsive and accurate as well.

The only thing that might be an issue here is the feet, which, for some reason, don’t work as well with leatherette mouse or desk pads, especially when combined with its weight. You’ll get a bit of drag here, which won’t do you any favors especially if you’re playing a fast-paced game or if you have pre-existing wrist issues. However, with all other mouse pads, you should find moving it effortless.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro isn’t as light as the Deathadder V3 Pro. However, that doesn’t get in the way of your gaming. You might just have to get used to it for a couple of days when you’ve been using a lightweight gaming mouse.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It charges fast, and if you’ve got the Razer Mouse Dock Pro, wirelessly as well. This accessory will cost you extra, unfortunately. However, it’s well worth the investment and not only for convenience. We’ll do a separate review of the Mouse Dock Pro, but the gist is, it also moonlights as a wireless dongle for your mouse, saving you a port.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Should I buy the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro?

Buy it if...

You want a feature-filled mouse

Razer has loaded up the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro with features, from customizable lighting and buttons to wireless charging capability (though the charger and puck costs extra).

You need top-of-the-class comfort

We’ve tested it against two other rival gaming mice, and it’s by far the most comfortable to use!

You require a solid gaming performance without lag

Its performance is responsive, smooth, and effortless, especially with the right gaming mouse pad.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is expensive, even more so if you want the Mouse Dock Pro included.

You want an ultralight gaming mouse

Due to its features, it’s on the heavier side. If you value weight over features, you should look into the Deathadder V3 Pro instead.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

This ultra-lightweight mouse from Razer might be light on features, but it delivers top-notch ergonomics and is one of the lightest mice we've tested. Read our full Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Roccat Kone XP

Fully programmable buttons with Roccat's Easy-Shift functionality, this wired mouse from Roccat glides beautifully on all surfaces. Plus, it's cheap. Read our full Roccat Kone XP review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero

An oldie but still a goodie, this offering from Logitech has achieved cult status and is still a particular favorite amongst gamers, even now. Read our full Logitech G502 Hero review (opens in new tab)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Report card

Value It might be on the pricey side, but it also comes loaded with features. 4 / 5 Design It’s more ergonomic and comfortable to use than its counterparts. 4.8 / 5 Performance The feet drag a little on leatherette mouse pads, but with the right surfaces, we’ve got no complaints. 4.8 / 5 Total If the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is just a little more affordable and its feet worked on ALL surfaces, it might get a perfect score. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed August 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test