The Roccat Kone XP comes with the right elements that make a great gaming mouse — fast performance, high customizability, great ergonomics. It might not be so great in one aspect, RGB lighting, but you’ll soon realize it doesn’t matter, not with everything else it has to offer.

Roccat Kone XP: One-minute review

Our Roccat Kone XP review shows that you really cannot judge a mouse by its RGB pattern, no matter how unappealing said pattern is to you. A lot of people might not immediately fall in love with how this gaming mouse looks — in fact, a handful of them may have developed an instant aversion to its design. But look past that, and you’ll find a surprisingly affordable mouse that’s highly customizable and incredible to use.

Roccat has had its share of wins in the gaming mouse and gaming keyboards sphere. The Vulcan TKL Pro is a gorgeous-looking and great-performing peripheral; as is the Burst Core. So we aren’t surprised that we’ve got another ace here — even if it looks as if the brand has missed the mark in the design.

Yes, the Roccat Kone XP’s overall look might be a bit of an acquired taste. We’re all for in-your-face RGB, but it might have taken it a little too far here; much like it did with the Magma RGB . However, what it lacks in fashion sense, it more than makes up for in performance, versatility, and comfort. Truly, once you start using this mouse , you’ll forget about the other thing.

Roccat Kone XP at Amazon for $89.32 (opens in new tab)

Roccat Kone XP: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $89 (£79, AU$149)

$89 (£79, AU$149) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Roccat Kone XP will set you back $89 (£79, AU$149), which isn’t cheap. However, it isn’t expensive either. With other gaming mice costing over $100/£100, we’d count this one as a mid-range option. Besides, you’re getting your money’s worth here with all the customizations and remappable buttons, as well as the 100-million-click rating.

Next to the competition, it might be a better value. The Razer Naga Trinity, for example, will set you back $99 (£99, AU$169), and that comes with a switchable side panel with 12 buttons. However, it tops out at 16,000 DPI and doesn’t have Roccat’s Easy-Shift function.

Value: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Roccat Kone XP: Design

15 customizable buttons, 29 actions total

Thoughtful ergonomics make it a joy to use

RGB lighting is bright and vivid, not very customizable

You might be confused at first as to what Roccat means by 15 customizable buttons, as the Roccat Kone XP only has 11 physical buttons on hand. The remaining four are extra actions on the scroll wheel: tilt left, tilt right, scroll forward, and scroll back. And, these actions are just as programmable as the physical buttons so they definitely count.

Speaking of customizations, each button/action can be assigned a macro, a hotkey, a basic function, or an advanced one. It can even be used as a media control and to open an app, making this mouse a boon for gamers who require in-depth key remaps and macros for their games.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

This being a Roccat product, it also comes with the company’s Easy-Shift feature, which then gives users a second set of functions for the 14 buttons/actions, with the thumb rest button acting as the Easy-Shift button when held down. That gives you a total of 29 actions to program, which already gives you your money’s worth.

If you want to maximize this mouse to its full potential, definitely make use of this feature. That’s especially since, unlike Razer’s complicated software that makes you go through hoops to customize, Roccat’s Swarm software makes remapping or programming macros effortless even for beginners.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Roccat also clearly put a lot of thought into the placement of the buttons here. It doesn’t matter if it’s your thumb pressing one of the five side buttons or if it’s your index finger reaching for the two small buttons next to the left button; everything is within easy reach so you don’t need to extend your fingers.

Adding to its ergonomics are its medium size, palm support, and curved right side. No matter your grip style or hand size, this mouse will keep your hand supported so that you stay comfortable even during long game sessions.

Back to the Swarm software; you’ll find many other customizations on hand, including presets for polling rate, distance control, and denounce time. The only area where it doesn’t offer much in terms of personalization is this RGB lighting. You only have a choice of 7 lighting effects here — though to be fair, each effect has two or three settings you can adjust.

Still, that might disappoint RGB fans, especially those who might not be fans of the Roccat Kone XP’s RGB design. The top panel is translucent to allow the 8 RGB strips inside — four on each side — to really shine through, and we have to admit, the resulting lighting is bright and vibrant. Unfortunately, their overall look might be a bit of an acquired taste to some, and others might find it particularly unappealing.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Roccat Kone XP: Performance

PTFE feet make it feel lighter than it actually is

Titan optical switches are a joy to click

Fast performance

The heat-treated pure PTFE feet underneath the Roccat Kone XP allow it to glide smoothly — though some gamers might find them too smooth, even on a mouse pad. We don’t mind this at all, and it hasn’t affected the way we play. In fact, while this isn’t the most lightweight gaming mouse at 104g, we have found that thanks to the pads gliding so effortlessly, the mouse feels lighter than it is. However, we can understand how some people might want a little more grippage.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The mouse’s lightweight and flexible PhantomFlex cable are great as well. We have seen more flexible cables from the competition, but it hasn’t gotten in the way of our gameplay so this isn’t a big deal.

It’s Roccat’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor and Titan optical switches that are the absolute standout here. Not only is the Kone XP super fast and responsive, but it’s satisfying and comfortable to button-mash with as well. Even the left and right tilt “buttons” on the scroll wheel take minimal effort to press — though not to the extent that you’re risking a lot of accidental clicks. We tested it on Stray, Cyberpunk 2077, and Psychonauts, and it absolutely slew without slaying our wrist and arm during sessions.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The optical switches are rated at a 100-million click life cycle, so if you play a lot, you’ll find that this mouse will last you practically a lifetime in terms of reliability and accuracy.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Roccat Kone XP gaming mouse?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if…

You want a comfortable and fast gaming mouse

The Roccat Kone XP boasts a 19K DPI optical sensor and Titan optical switches so not only is it fast, but its buttons are also satisfying to press.

You’re looking for a mouse with good ergonomics

A lot of thought has been put into not just its design but also the positioning of its buttons. All the buttons are very accessible while its shape offers plenty of support no matter your grip style.

You do a lot of key remaps and macro recording

It comes with 15 programmable buttons/actions plus Roccat’s Easy-Shift function that allows you to create up to 29 macros and remaps.

Don’t buy it if…

You want a wireless gaming mouse

The good news is that the PhantomFlex cable is flexible enough so that it doesn’t get in the way of your gameplay. The bad news is that you’re still tethered.

You prefer traditional RGB lighting that’s customizable

Its RGB design won’t appeal to everyone, and it’s not very customizable either. If you want to live your best RGB life, there are other gaming mice out there.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity

A bit of an oldie, but this MMO/MOBA mouse is still one of the best out there, especially if you’re looking for something with many buttons for your macros. Read our full Razer Naga Trinity review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3

This Logitech G502 Hero contender from Razer is among the best gaming mouse on the market, touting a 26K DPI Optical sensor and plenty of customizations. Read our full Razer Basilisk V3 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air

This isn’t just the lightest mouse we’ve tested. It also delivers excellent gaming performance and comes with the time-appropriate bacteria-resistant coating. Read our full Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air review (opens in new tab)

Roccat Kone XP: Report card

Value With plenty of customizations and 15 programmable buttons, you’ll get a lot of value from this mid-range gaming mouse. 4.5 / 5 Design The RGB lighting might be a bit of an acquired taste, but its overall design and ergonomics are the best we’ve seen. 4.5 / 5 Performance Fast, responsive, and accurate, we are genuinely impressed by its performance, which is made better by its PTFE glides that make it feel lighter than it is. 4.5 / 5 Total Really, the only thing some people might have an issue with is its RGB lighting. It’s an almost perfect mouse. 4.5 / 5

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test