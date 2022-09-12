Razer Naga Pro Wireless review

Razer continues to provide its highest quality performance for MMO and MOBA gamers alike with the newest rendition of their Naga model. Not only does the Naga Pro offer superb speed and performance both wired and wireless, but it also provides alternative side plates to suit a wide range of games. However, the bulkiness of the design may cause discomfort for some.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless: One-minute review

The Razer Naga Pro is the newest upgrade to the paragon of MMO gaming mice. Carrying over many aspects of the Naga Trinity, the Naga Pro features three swappable side plates with two, six, and twelve programmable buttons, now adding a wireless feature to the classic design.

Additionally, the Razer Naga Pro sports full range RGB, up to 20k DPI, and optical switches with a response time of just 0.2 milliseconds. It truly is the ideal mouse for any type of gaming. So long as your hands are medium to large, that is. Unfortunately, its bulky, “ergonomic” design causes those with smaller hands to fatigue when used for longer periods of time.

It also features a shiny new price tag to reflect the new wireless feature and additional performance upgrades. And, if you want the dock for wireless charging, you’re gonna have to shell out some additional cash for that as well.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $149 (£149, AU$210)

$149 (£149, AU$210) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Can be purchased in the US and UK, AU seems to be out of stock

The Razer Naga Pro comes at a premium price to reflect the quality features they’ve added. The MSRP is $149(£149, AU$210) for just the mouse, but for an additional $20 / £20 you can bundle it with the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma which allows for fast, wireless charging. While this may seem like a pretty penny to pay, the versatility of the mouse is well worth the investment.

If you’re not ready, or able, to drop that amount on a gaming mouse but still want the side keys, check out the Corsair Scimitar Pro for just $79 / £74.

Value: 4 / 5

Razer Naga Pro Wireless: Design

Three swappable side plates

Bulky

Mappable RGB lights

Staying true to typical MMO mouse design, the Razer Naga Pro remains bulky even with its ergonomic design. Measuring 5.5-inches long and almost four inches wide, it isn’t the most comfortable to use for my small hands. There isn’t much curvature to the top of the mouse, and the smooth plastic feels comfortable but doesn’t offer much grip. So, if you also have smaller hands be prepared for the wrist fatigue that comes with using the Razer Naga Pro for an extended period of time.

The right side of the mouse dips down into a valley for your ring or pinky finger to rest and a small rubber grip sits on the side of that dip. On the left side, inside where the swappable plates snap on and off with ease, harbors not only the connection pins for the plates but also the holding place for the mouse’s wireless dongle.

As much as we would love to love the 12-button side plate as long-time MMO players, the buttons were too close together to differentiate by feel which button was which. Visually, each row of buttons are slightly different angles, but when faced with specific raid mechanics in FFXIV, actually using these keys felt clumsy. It’s also the only plate that doesn’t have a rubber grip. This may just be something to get used to over time, but for now, the six-button side plate felt much more manageable, even if the numbers don’t light up.

Razer boasts about its super slick gliders on the bottom of the mouse, allowing for the smoothest possible tracking. In theory. Realistically, the feet perform just as intended on standard mouse pads as well as any other similar surface. However, when using it on a faux-leather surface, it caught several times causing some irritating snags in mouse movement.

But when all is said and done, the features offered on this premium gaming mouse bring a lot more utility than grief. Such as the 3 interchangeable side plates with two, six, and 12 programmable buttons. They’re incredibly easy to snap on and off, utilizing magnets to secure the plates. And while each different plate’s buttons are all customizable with Razer’s Synapse software, there are also 7 + 1 other customizable buttons on the mouse, with the + 1 referring to the button on the bottom of the mouse used for switching between onboard profiles quickly.

Design: 4.5 / 5

Razer Naga Pro Wireless: Performance

Effortless clicking without accidental double-clicks

Up to 20k DPI

Performance is no issue at all with the Razer Naga Pro. Regardless of whether used wired or with the dongle, the 0.2 millisecond response time is like a breath of fresh air. Even when using the Bluetooth connection, there was a surprising lack of delay with clicking. The trick to this is Razer’s Optical Mouse Switch. Rather than using the mechanical switch standard for most mice, this technology uses a shutter and infrared lighting to cut delay time and also lessen the pressure needed to actually click. Switching mice after using the Naga Pro was sad and my train of thought is gone.

When gaming on a small surface, high DPI can be the difference between winning and losing, and with up to 20k DPI it's suddenly much easier to quickly turn 360 degrees to face a flanker or pull off impressive flick shots no matter the amount of desk space available. But even if super high DPI isn’t your idea of a good time, there are DPI up and down buttons for quick adjustments on the go just below the scroll wheel which means even fewer interruptions to your gaming.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the Razer Naga Pro Wireless?

Buy it if...

MMOs are your bread and butter

Anything you could want or need for your MMO experience is included on this mouse.

You never have enough hotkeys

With the Razer Synapse software, you can program up to 19 keys with keystrokes, modifiers, and even entire macros

Don't buy it if...

You’re gaming on a budget

The Naga Pro is almost like having 3 different mice, and that’s reflected in its price

You have smaller hands

Along with being a bulkier mouse, the main 12-key attachment lacks a rubber grip

You’re not a cross-genre gamer

If you don’t tend to venture far from one or two types of games, the additional utility of the interchangeable plates isn’t worth the price.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless: Report card

Value While it's a fairly expensive mouse, the Naga Pro offers enough high-end features to make it well worth the investment. 4 / 5 Design The ergonomic design with subtle RGB lighting is attractive and the swappable side plates make it convenient for multi-genre gamers. Beware if you have smaller hands, though - not all ergonomics are made the same. 4.5 / 5 Performance Made for hardcore gaming, the Naga Pro excels in performance. Up to 20k DPI allows for super consistent tracking, and optical switches offer near-instant reaction times for any type of competitive gameplay. 5 / 5 Total The Razer Naga Pro is a high-performing, adaptable mouse with a premium price to reflect all that it offers. While its ergonomics aren’t suited to all hand or grip types, it is still a good investment for dedicated gamers. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed September 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

