Roccat Kone XP Air review

Roccat has packed the Roccat Kone XP Air with features you’ll be hard-pressed to find in its rivals, with its Easy-Shift functionality, long battery life, and a charging dock included in the box. It may not be among the cheapest of the 2022 releases, but it’s definitely among the best value.

Roccat Kone XP Air: One-minute review

The Roccat Kone XP Air certainly has some tough competition to beat. Both its rivals, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the Logitech G502 X Plus , are excellent performers, comfortable to use, and edgy in design.

When it comes to value, however, the Roccat Kone XP Air is certainly giving them a good run for their money. Roccat has packed this gaming mouse with a whole lot of extras – including, 10 dedicated buttons, Roccat’s Easy-Shift function that practically gives you a second gaming mouse, and its own charging dock included in the box – in a relatively lightweight body.

So, while it is technically $10 more expensive than the other two, at least in the US, its features make it a better value for gamers who want the convenience of a wireless gaming mouse with wireless charging. And, although the scroll wheel could use a little loosening up, it doesn’t hold back on performance either.

Roccat Kone XP Air: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $169 (£149, AU$269)

$169 (£149, AU$269) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Roccat Kone XP Air: SPECS Interface: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C

Ergonomics: Right-handed

Buttons: Ten plus 4D scroll wheel

DPI: 19,000

Switches: Titan Switch optical

Weight: 3.49oz (99g)

At $169 (£149, AU$269), the Roccat Kone XP Air is admittedly expensive, sitting in the same price range as the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro $159 / £159 / AU$289) and the Logitech G502 X Plus ($159 / £149 / AU$279). However, all things considered, it’s the better value of the three and may be the better choice if you want more bang for your buck.

Whereas the Razer and Logitech offerings force gamers to pay extra for the privilege of wireless charging – with Logitech charging an eye-watering $119 (£109, AU$199) for its Powerplay charging system – Roccat tosses in a rapid charging dock for the Roccat Kone XP Air free of charge. So, even if the mouse still uses an older wireless charging tech, it’s a more affordable way to enjoy the convenience of wireless charging.

The Roccat Kone XP Air is available in most regions, including Australia, and comes in two colorways so those who prefer a fresher, more modern-looking setup can opt for the white version.

Value: 4 / 5

Roccat Kone XP Air: Design

Balanced and comfortable to use

Heat-treated PTFE glides allow butter-smooth movements

10 buttons + 4D scroll wheel; 29 programmable inputs

Being its wireless version, the Roccat Kone XP Air looks very similar to the Roccat Kone XP with that 10-button format, a “4D” scroll wheel, and almost the same dimensions. It also comes with the same heat-treated PTFE glides or feet that allow for smooth movements and make it feel lighter when being used.

To be fair, at 99g, it is lighter than its wired counterpart and its rivals, which is a good thing since this gaming mouse doesn’t have rubberized side grips that offer a better hold. It’s also slightly wider than the Kone XP, especially around the palm rest where it offers more support for both palm and claw grip gamers.

Then there’s the programmable “3D” RGB lighting – a point of contention in the Kone XP. This time around, it’s much improved and just a bit more elegant in execution while keeping things bright and vibrant still. There’s also bright RGB lighting fringing the base of the charging dock, which should appeal to RGB fans.

There are 10 dedicated buttons, as we mentioned earlier, four of them sitting above the thumb rest, one (also the Easy-Shift button) below it, two next to the left button, and one (the DPI button) beneath the scroll wheel, which has a left and a right tilt. We appreciate the accessibility of these buttons as all of them are easily accessible without forcing you to extend your fingers, especially if you have a palm grip. That is, with the exception of the DPI button, which we feel is placed too far down.

Two connectivity options are on hand: 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth. However, if you prefer wired connectivity, the mouse comes with a lightweight and flexible PhantomFlex USB-C to USB-A charging cable that you can plug into the USB-C port located on the front of the mouse, just underneath the left and right buttons.

For button and RGB customizations, you can utilize the Roccat Swarm software. It’ll let you set five DPI settings to cycle through using the DPI button, customize the five individual RGB zones, remap the buttons, and program a second set of button actions that you can access using the Easy-Shift button. It’ll also let you adjust the vertical scroll and double-click speed, select a polling rate, and change the Windows pointer speed.

The software is user-friendly and easy to navigate. That is, once you get it working since it can be buggy and annoying to run. We found that to minimize issues, you have to keep it up-to-date.

Design: 4 / 5

Roccat Kone XP Air: Performance

Fast and smooth performance

Buttons are responsive and accurate

Scroll wheel has a little more resistance than ideal

100 hours of battery per charge

Fitted with Roccat’s Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor, a polling rate of 1,000Hz, and Titan optical switches, the fairly-balanced Roccat Kone XP Air delivers a fast and responsive performance that rivals its wired counterpart as well as a satisfying tactile experience.

The heat-treated pure PTFE feet help a lot as well, making the mice feel lighter than it is and allowing for rapid turns and other movements in battle. These feet work well on most surfaces as well, including the same Secretlab Magnus Pro XL leather mat on which the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro struggled. We wouldn’t use this on marble, granite, and glass surfaces, however, as there’s a lot of drag that’ll render it ineffectual. Not that you would play without a proper gaming mouse pad .

Unfortunately, the scroll wheel could use a little less resistance. While there’s no latency overall, the fact that the scroll wheel is slightly harder to turn makes it feel like there’s a tiny bit of delay when switching weapons in-game. The good news is that the rest of the buttons work just as they should, even when activating the Easy-Shift function.

According to Roccat, the Roccat Kone XP Air boasts up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s longer than the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless’ 60 hours and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro’s 100 hours. Not that you’d notice or even run of juice. Thanks to its included rapid docking station, which gives you five hours of battery life after a 10-minute charge time, you can simply replace the mouse on the dock after use.

Performance: / 5

Should I buy the Roccat Kone XP Air?

Buy it if...

You need a highly programmable gaming mouse

With 10 dedicated programmable buttons plus a programmable 4D scroll wheel and the Easy-Shift function, you’re getting a total of 29 programmable inputs with the Roccat Kone XP Air.

You want something smooth and comfortable to use

Those PTFE feet glide as smooth as butter. Most of the buttons are easily accessible, especially if you have a palm grip. And, the palm rest is plenty supportive.

You don’t want to pay extra for wireless charging

Rival gaming mice make you pay more for wireless charging, but the Kone XP Air comes with its own charging dock in the box.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

You may be getting a lot of value from this gaming mouse, but it’s still on the expensive side. If you’ve got a sub-$100/£100, better consult our best cheap gaming mice (opens in new tab) picks.

You want the latest wireless charging technology

The Roccat Kone XP Air still uses the two-prong wireless charging system. If you want the latest generation technology that uses a magnetic puck or coin, you should consider the Logitech G502 X Plus or the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro instead.

Roccat Kone XP Air: Report card

Value The Roccat Kone XP Air is expensive, but it’s also feature-rich and comes with a charging dock in the box. 4 / 5 Design It’s supportive around the palm with 10 easily accessible dedicated programmable buttons and improved RGB lighting. 4 / 5 Performance Fast and responsive, the only thing that holds this back is its scroll wheel, which has a lot more resistance than necessary. 4 / 5 Total The great-in-value Roccat Kone XP Air is a highly-recommended gaming mouse that holds its own against the best of the best. 4 / 5

First reviewed September 2022

