Xbox Series X pre-orders are live in New Zealand: here's where to get one

UPDATE: Xbox Series X and Series S preorders are now live in New Zealand! Below is a list of local retailers we've found that currently have stock - and if you want to order the cheaper Xbox Series S, click here:

Xbox Series X pre-orders in New Zealand

Microsoft Store (OUT OF STOCK)

All sold out for now folks - we'll update this listing should anything change. As you might expect, Microsoft should have the most stock of any retailer for the Xbox Series X console, with pre-orders due to start today. Best of all, Kiwis who buy the console from Microsoft will receive free shipping.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

That was quick! JB Hi-Fi appears to have sold out of its launch stock of Xbox Series X in just 45 minutes, however they've now opened orders for post-launch delivery, albeit without a firm delivery date.View Deal

EB Games (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

EB's launch stock is sold out, but throughout the day it's been periodically opening up access, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. At the time of this update, countdown timer says preorders will reopen at 3pm, but we'd advise checking the live page for the most up-to-date info.View Deal

Harvey Norman (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

Harvey Norman's launch stock also looks to be sold out, but the official pre-order partner is now taking orders for later shipments - at the time of this update, the site says you'll likely receive your unit sometime after November 20, or about 2 weeks after the official launch.View Deal

Mighty Ape (SOLD OUT) Mighty Ape's stock came and went so quickly, if you blinked you would have missed it. Here's hoping they'll be able to secure some more stock soon.View Deal

XBOX SERIES X PRE-ORDERS IN NZ: MORE DETAILS

The Xbox Series X price will be NZ$799 in New Zealand at launch, which is NZ$100 higher than the Xbox One X was at the time of its launch. Given the console's specs (we're talkin' teraflops for days, cuz), the Series X's higher price point was expected.

What wasn't expected, however, was just how affordable the new digital-only version would be. The Xbox Series S is looking to launch at just NZ$549, which is a fantastic price that's likely to prove popular come November 10 - the release date for both consoles.

The PS5 price has also now been announced, coming in at a slightly more expensive NZ$819.95. The cheaper version of Sony's next-gen console likewise comes in more expensive than Microsoft's, with the disc-less version priced at NZ$649.95, or NZ$100 extra. Microsoft certainly has the edge on price, but it's worth noting that you're still getting the full PS5 experience with Sony's offering, rather than the cheaper but weaker specs of the Xbox Series S.

If you're planning on picking up the powerhouse Xbox Series X at launch, you'll want to make sure you secure your console. Xbox Series X pre-orders go live at 8am NZST on September 22 for both consoles, so there are only a few more days to wait. And, if the PS5's pre-orders are anything to go by, we expect the Xbox Series X to sell out fast.

Microsoft has also unveiled the next iteration of its Xbox All Access scheme, which aims to give players an option to pay for their Xbox on a monthly basis, as opposed to an upfront chunk. It's an interesting proposition for sure, not least because it's now being rolled out to 12 countries in total and comes with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription bundled in.

Local telco Spark will be handing Xbox All Access subscriptions in New Zealand, with pricing starting at NZ$39 a month for an Xbox Series S, and NZ$52 for an Xbox Series X - all payable over 24 months.

Xbox All Access – available to eligible Spark customers Interested in picking up one of Microsoft's new consoles on Xbox All Access? In New Zealand, prices start at NZ$39 per month for an Xbox Series S and NZ$52 per month for a Series X – each on a 24-month plan. If you're keen, click the button below to visit the Spark site and find out more – note that you'll need to be a Spark post-paid mobile or broadband customer to sign up.View Deal

So far we've definitely seen a huge commitment towards making the Xbox brand a non-generational experience with features like backwards compatibility and Xbox Game Pass. In our eyes, that's a fantastic commitment to make - not least because it means the Series X should be around for plenty of years to come.

So what can you expect to get for the Xbox Series X price? Read on to find out. Keep this page bookmarked, because we'll update it with all the latest Xbox Series X pre-order information as well.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Xbox Series X price: key facts

Xbox Series X price: NZ$799

NZ$799 Xbox Series X price information: Announced September 9, 2020

Announced September 9, 2020 Xbox Series X pre-order date: September 22 @ 8am NZST

Xbox Series X pre-orders: New Zealand stockists

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live September 22. That means you've got just under two weeks to get your game plan together to be within the first wave of shipments.

While you can't officially pre-order an Xbox Series X yet, it's possible to register your interest concerning Xbox Series X pre-orders at a range of retailers - Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and EB Games likely will be your first stops in New Zealand, along with Microsoft's own online store.

When pre-orders do go live, however, you may need to pay a deposit upfront to secure your Xbox Series X, and if PS5 pre-orders are anything to go by, it will be around the NZ$50-$200 range. We're rounding up each retailer to hit in your search for an Xbox Series X pre-order, but you can also sign up for notifications on all the hottest deals just below.

Xbox Series X price: how much does the Xbox Series X cost?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X will cost NZ$799, while the digital-only Xbox Series S comes in considerably cheaper at NZ$549.

Those who wish to purchase the Series X through Microsoft's Xbox All Access program will be able to do so for NZ$52 per month over 24 months via the telco Spark – with no upfront cost. While the Xbox Series S will be available on the Xbox All Access payment plan for NZ$39 a month.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: should you upgrade?

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Microsoft has given us a look at a host of both first and third-party Xbox Series X games, we have a better idea of what Xbox Series X bundle deals may look like on day one.

FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles. We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.