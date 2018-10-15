Xbox One's 'The Duke' controller in translucent green goes up for pre-order

Hyperkin has made its next version of the Xbox controller, known as ‘ The Duke ,’ for Xbox One consoles available for pre-order. The major difference this time? This one comes in translucent green.

Available on Amazon for pre-order and shipping on October 22 for the same $69 (about £52, AU$97) as before, this version of The Duke contains all of the features of the original black version of this controller that Hyperkin shipped earlier this year.

So, this is also a wired controller with a nine-foot cable and an LED display in its center that animates just as it did on the original Xbox when you boot up an Xbox One. The controller also features rumble feedback and precision analog triggers for deeper control in games like Forza Horizon 4.

The controller’s black and white face buttons stand in for the right and left bumper buttons, respectively. Finally, the controller is compatible with Windows 10 PCs as well as Xbox One consoles, so that opens up a massive library of classic Xbox games to play with this throwback controller.

These are the best PC games we’ve played in recent memory