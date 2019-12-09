Xbox One deals see massive price cuts across a range of console bundles

We've had a second wave of fantastic Xbox One deals this week, with big savings to be found on amazing bundles across the Xbox family. We're seeing amazing Xbox bundles appearing, with heavy-hitting games sitting in the same box as extra controllers and powerful consoles, all for the lowest prices around. Both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X are seeing fantastic discounts on both sides of the pond, as is the Xbox One S All Digital Edition. In the US you can enjoy $150 off in these fantastic deals - but not only that, Walmart have also thrown 2019's favourite releases into that price and managed to squeeze an extra controller onto the receipt as well.

In the UK, you can walk home with your arms full of great titles all bundled in with the price of your Xbox One deal.

With Xbox Series X roaring into life in its recent announcement, these Xbox One deals are rapidly shifting in price to grab those final few gamers before the new console takes over. That's not to say you're going to be abandoning your Xbox One deal in a year's time. With Microsoft's focus on a seamless ecosystem of Xbox products like Game Pass and its PC investment, you're likely going to be reaping the rewards of such a cheap Xbox One deal for a long time.

Microsoft themselves have discounted their Xbox One models, but here's our top picks from your favorite retailers.

The best Xbox One deals available today

Xbox One deals in the US

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | $249 $159 at Walmart

You won't be able to play physical games on the cheapest Xbox One deal you'll find today, but the digital library you could amass for far less using Game Pass will be well worth this price. For $159 you're getting the download-only Xbox One S, the cheapest you'll find an Xbox console today. You also get free games thrown in - Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and some Fortnite DLC swag. View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | extra controller | $299 $249 at Walmart

This amazing Xbox One S deal packages two of the biggest games to launch on the system this year together with a fully fledged disc supporting console and an extra controller to boot. At $249, this is a fantastic price, and definitely not one to be missed. You can trade Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for a Forza Horizon 4 bundle or an NBA 2K20 bundle for the same price.

1TB Xbox One S | Gears 5 Bundle | $299.99 $225 at Amazon

Get the Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle on sale for $225 at Amazon. A fantastic deal, the 1TB console bundle deal includes full-game downloads of Gears of War 1, 2, 3, and 4 and a one-month trial of the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | extra controller | $499 $349 at Walmart

This is a fantastic $150 saving on an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in. These are two brand new, highly celebrated games on the most powerful Xbox One money can buy, with an extra controller thrown in for good measure - so you'll have to jump on this deal quick to bag yours. You can also pick up this bundle with NBA 2K20 instead of Star Wars if that's more your thing.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499.99 $349 at Best Buy

It seems Black Friday has all but wiped out stock of the Gears of War Ultimate bundle. Nevertheless, you'll find it for $150 off this week at Best Buy.View Deal

Xbox One deals in the UK

Xbox One S 1TB all digital | 3 games | £149 at Amazon

This is the all-digital version of the Xbox One S console, so you won't be able to play discs. That said, this is the old 3-game bundle we've all come to recognise at a lower price than the usual £199 value.



Xbox One S 1TB | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | 2x games | £199.99 at Currys

This is a fantastic price on an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in for good measure. On top of that you're also getting Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7. While they're not new enough to get excited about by themselves, adding them to this already stellar bundle was always going to go down well.



Xbox One S 1TB | 4 Gears games | Gears 5 | £199 at AO

This Gears 5 bundle comes with all the Gears goodness you could ask for. As well as the brand new Gears 5 game, you'll also get full downloads of Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4. There's also a free month of Xbox Live Gold as well.

Xbox One X | 4 Gears games | Gears 5 | £449 £299 at AO

You can still grab an Xbox One X with this ultimate Gears of War bundle for a great price at AO this week. Play Gears 5, 4, 3, 2, and Gears of War Ultimate all included in this eye-wateringly low £299 price tag.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + 2 games| £299 at Currys

You can pick up a £299 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle from Currys this week and take home a brand new console with a recently released blockbuster game for far less than the original asking price. Plus you also get copies of Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 included here.View Deal

Which Xbox One deal should you buy?

The Xbox One S is the standard version of the Xbox console. The One S grants you access to the Xbox library and a decent spec worthy of its current-gen standing. If you're looking to play some exclusives you missed this generation, or simply want to expand your collection for the cheapest price possible, now is the time to do so.

The Xbox One X, on the other hand, is Microsoft's most powerful console to date. Running in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, you're getting a premier gaming experience for your cash. You may be looking to upgrade your One S, or simply grab a beast of a machine straight from the off. The specs inside the Xbox One X make it buttery smooth and mean it can handle intense 4K resolution with fantastic ease, but that's also thanks to its 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory. You're getting speedier load times, high-performance cooling, and enhanced gameplay with this beast of a console.

If you're after the cheapest way to get into the Game Pass system, or you're just curious to see what all the fuss is about over Halo or Gears of War, the cheapest Xbox One deal you can pick up today is the Xbox One S All Digital Edition. You're paying a meagre price tag for a simple digital existence, but if you think you might like to try some cheap second games later on down the line you might want to think twice.

If you're looking for more of the best Xbox One X prices, we've been scouring the web to find all the bundles you should be looking at. If you've just bought your new console, you might also want to check out the best Game Pass deals or the best Xbox Live Gold prices around.