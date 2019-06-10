Want a free Xbox One S? Then check out Virgin's new broadband and TV flash deals

Virgin Media really does love a good flash sale. But while these blink and they're gone offers can sometimes fall short of grabbing our attention, the latest broadband and TV deals from Virgin have us well and truly hooked.

Ending this Wednesday at 11.59pm, the term flash is very much the emphasis here. But, if you get this deal before it comes to an end you will be well rewarded, with a free Xbox One S, plus three games or £150 Bill credit.

This offer is available with a few different packages from Virgin. For the cheapest price there's the Bigger Bundle with fast fibre speeds and a huge array of channels. Or if you're a sports or movies fan, there is the option to add Sky Cinema or Sky Sports and BT Sport, or even all three together.

For those who want to go all out on their broadband deal, there's the 'Ultimate Oomph Bundle'. While we're still not completely sure on the name, we are big fans on what it is offering. With Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport, unbelievable average speeds of 516Mb and an unlimited data SIM for your phone, this really is the ultimate package.

You can see all of these packages below, all complete with the Xbox One S and three games (Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft as well as one month of Xbox live). Or if the time limit is putting you off, check out our guide to the best broadband deals to see everything else currently available.

All of today's best fibre broadband deals in the UK

Virgin's broadband and TV deal in full:

Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £99 a month | FREE Xbox One S + three games or £150 Bill Credit

Want to go all out on your broadband? Then look no further. The Ultimate Oomph Bundle features ridiculously fast 516Mb average speeds, the free Xbox and games, over 280 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport and a completely unlimited data SIM. The price may be high, but the amount of features you are getting is unparalleled. Deal ends on June 12View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

We are now at the point where around 60% of the UK households are able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to find out if you're one of the those lucky people. Head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.