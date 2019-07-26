Walmart iPad sale: the latest model Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut

Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and if you're looking to score a deal before the madness starts, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 2018 tablet. You can also get the iPad with 128GB of storage on sale for $398.



The Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display and includes an A10 Fusion chip that results in a fast and powerful laptop-like performance. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and offers access to the latest apps that include augmented reality experiences. The iPad also features Touch ID and an upgraded front-facing camera that allows you to FaceTime in HD. The 2018 iPad is available in gold, silver, and space gray and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is a fantastic deal for a feature-rich tablet and an excellent price for a newer model Apple iPad. We don't know how long Walmart will have the iPad on sale, so you should snag this deal before it's gone

Apple iPad deals:

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. That's an $80 discount for the tablet that packs 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $398 at Walmart

Save $32 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet includes 128GB of storage, features an A10 Fusion chip, and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. The iPad comes in your color choice of gold, silver, and grey.

