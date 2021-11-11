Trace your heritage this Black Friday with huge savings on DNA testing kits

MyHeritage has launched its Black Friday deals early, with 41% off ancestry testing kits. Individual testing kits usually costs $79 / £79, but are now down to $47 / £47 for a limited time.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always a good time to pick up a DNA test kit, with big savings from all the major brands, including MyHeritage, 23andMe, and AncestryDNA. In our tests, MyHeritage performed particularly well thanks to its huge ancestry database, which increases your chances of connecting with distant relatives, and its good explanation of exactly what your results mean.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best MyHeritage Black Friday deal

41% off MyHeritage DNA tests Big savings 41% off MyHeritage DNA tests

If you're in the UK or the US, you can grab an early Black Friday bargain on MyHeritage testing kits, which are now down from $79/ £79 to $47 / £47.



A DNA testing kit can be great for satisfying your own curiosity, but also makes a great Christmas gift if you're stuck for ideas. The MyHeritage kit only requires a quick cheek swab rather than a saliva sample, and takes about two minutes to complete. Once it's been processed, you'll be able to access all your info in a clearly designed online dashboard.

More DNA testing kit deals in the US

$199 23andMe Health + Ancestry: $199 $99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is a huge saving off the complete 23andMe package, which lets you discover your heritage, helps you start your family tree, and tells you if you're a carrier for certain medical conditions.

$119 AncestryDNA Traits + Genetic Ethnicity: $119 $69 at Amazon

Save $50 A fun DNA test kit, this will help you build a family tree, connect with distant relatives, and even see how similar you are in terms of traits like hair type and color, ear lobe type, and iris patterns.

More DNA testing kit deals in the UK

£89 AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test: £89 £69 at Amazon

Save £20 The sheer popularity of AncestryDNA means you stand a good chance of finding other users with shared ancestry. A good choice if you're building a family tree, particularly at this price.

£79 23andMe Ancestry and Traits: £79 £59 at Amazon

Save £20 This DNA test doesn't just give you a guide to your genetic heritage, it also tells you how likely you are to possess certain traits such as freckles – a nice touch. This is a good early Black Friday deal.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for DNA testing kits from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.