This surprising iPad Air 4 deal is the best price you'll find on Cyber Monday

Loads of the Cyber Monday iPad deals cover Apple tablets that are several years old, but the risk of buying one of these is that it could quite quickly become outdated and miss out on future software updates.

You can get around this problem by making your Cyber Monday tablet purchase the iPad Air 4 deal that started on Black Friday. It knocks $30 / £20 off the asking price of the slate – and while that doesn't sound like much, this tablet is brand new, so any money off in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals is a big surprise.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see iPad Air prices in your region.

We've listed this deal below, but f you don't think the iPad Air 4 is for you, we've also got roundups on the Cyber Monday iPad deals, Black Friday tablet deals and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can check out too.

Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, Wi-Fi and 64GB): $599 $569.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market – if you can grab it in time.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, Wi-Fi and 64GB): £579 £559 at Currys (save £20)

Amazon originally had £20 off the latest iPad Air 4, but that has since been usurped by this pricing that brings it £10 lower than Amazon's offer at only £559. That's a solid discount for a product that was only unveiled a couple of months ago.View Deal

Other iPad deals right now

iPad mini 5 (latest model) - 64GB: $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Apple doesn't make a mini iPad very often, and the mini 5 is a good mix of the latest tablet tech in a much more portable form factor. It's great if you've got a child in the house and also supports Apple Pencil. With a discount this hefty, it's likely to be one of the winners of Cyber Monday already.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, Wi-Fi + cellular and 64GB): £709 £672.18 at Amazon

Save over £36 – This is the first price cut we've seen on the brand-new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 with cellular support, and we'd expect it to sell out, so this is one deal you'll want to move fast on – we've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out.

The iPad Air 4 has Apple's top-end A14 Bionic chipset as well as a 10.9-inch screen, side-mounted Touch ID button and single rear camera.

It's Apple's newest tablet, having released in late October, which is why a Cyber Monday discount is so surprising.

To really make the most of it you might need to buy a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil 2 – neither of which have many Cyber Monday iPad deals on them – but the money saved here can help you afford any accessories you might need.

Not in the US or UK? Check out iPad Air prices for you below:

