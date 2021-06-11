This Paramount Plus deal swaps its 7-day trial for a whole month free

Since its launch back in March, Paramount Plus has been delivering fantastic new TV to get your teeth into - and it shows no sign of stopping with plenty of titles to get excited about.

From blasts from the past to glamorous runways like no other, now is the time to sign up to Paramount Plus. Usually setting you back an affordable $4.99 a month with the option of a 7-day free trial, with the discount code MOVIES, you can get your first month completely free.

This is just in time for brand new arrivals, including the iCarly revival on June 17, bringing back the Nickelodeon hit show from your childhood and zeroing in on Carly's online life as a relatable twenty-something.

Those after something a bit more gritty can enjoy the second season of Why Women Kill, streaming now, or gear up for the return of The Good Fight on June 24.

Drag queen fans better fasten their seatbelts and hold onto their wigs, because Paramount Plus will also be the place to watch the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

Make the most of this extended Paramount Plus free trial and get a great Paramount Plus price thereafter with details of the offer below.

Paramount Plus deal

Paramount Plus - get a 1 month FREE trial

Level up your Paramount Plus free trial from 7-days to a whole month with the discount code MOVIES. Saving $4.99 a month on your first 30-days, you can cancel anytime before the month is up to avoid being charged. Alternatively choose between Paramount Plus' Essential plan for $4.99 a month, or forgo ads with its Premium plan for $9.99 a month. You can also choose to save 16% with an annual plan available on both ($49.99 or $99.99 a year).View Deal