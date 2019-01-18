These PlayStation games are 75% off - but not for long

Got the January blues? Put some joy back into your life with a discounted PlayStation game.

The PlayStation Store took to its blog to announce a flash sale on a host of discounted games. You won't see anything released in the past few months, but there are plenty of great titles from earlier in the PS4 and PS3's lifespans - such as GTA V, The Witcher III, Far Cry Primal, or indie games like Hollow Knight or The Swords of Ditto.

It's a global sale, and here are our pick of the best titles. In the UK, these discounts are currently live, and will last until February 6. A different set of discounts will kick off in the US on January 18, and run through til January 21, 8am PT / 11am ET. You can click on the headings below to see the full list in each region.

Absolver (48% off RRP)

Darksiders II (62% off RRP)

Dead Rising 4 (64% off RRP)

Dishonored: The Complete Collection (63% off RRP)

Far Cry Primal (70% off RRP)

Grand Theft Auto V (48% off RRP)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (80% off RRP)

The Swords of Ditto (40% off RRP)

Witcher III: Wild Hunt (48% off RRP)

XCOM 2 (71% off RRP)

Sale runs January 18 until February 6.

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition (50% off RRP)

Life is Strange Complete Season (70% off RRP)

Hollow Knight (33% off RRP)

L.A. Noire (50% off RRP)

Murdered: Soul Suspect (80% off RRP)

Thief (75% off RRP)

Sale runs January 18-21.

