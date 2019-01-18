These PlayStation games are 75% off - but not for long

Got the January blues? Put some joy back into your life with a discounted PlayStation game.
The PlayStation Store took to its blog to announce a flash sale on a host of discounted games. You won't see anything released in the past few months, but there are plenty of great titles from earlier in the PS4 and PS3's lifespans - such as GTA V, The Witcher III, Far Cry Primal, or indie games like Hollow Knight or The Swords of Ditto.
It's a global sale, and here are our pick of the best titles. In the UK, these discounts are currently live, and will last until February 6. A different set of discounts will kick off in the US on January 18, and run through til January 21, 8am PT / 11am ET. You can click on the headings below to see the full list in each region.
PS4 Games under £20 (UK / EU)
- Absolver (48% off RRP)
- Darksiders II (62% off RRP)
- Dead Rising 4 (64% off RRP)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection (63% off RRP)
- Far Cry Primal (70% off RRP)
- Grand Theft Auto V (48% off RRP)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (80% off RRP)
- The Swords of Ditto (40% off RRP)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt (48% off RRP)
- XCOM 2 (71% off RRP)
Sale runs January 18 until February 6.
PS4 Games under $20 (USA)
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition (50% off RRP)
- Life is Strange Complete Season (70% off RRP)
- Hollow Knight (33% off RRP)
- L.A. Noire (50% off RRP)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect (80% off RRP)
- Thief (75% off RRP)
Sale runs January 18-21.
- Best PS4 games: this generation's must-play titles
- PlayStation Plus 2019: all the free games you get this month