The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus plans in Australia

The pre-orders for the super-schmick Samsung Galaxy S9 have opened up and the carriers are competing fiercely to lock you down for the next two (or more) years. With as wide a range of prices as ever and a plethora of included bonuses, we've dug around and found the best possible plans for the price.

It's worth noting that we are yet to find a pre-order offer that doesn't include a free Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Pad, so don't get tempted by any provider in particular if they offer up this goody, as you'll very likely get it with any alternative option as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 5GB data | 200 international SMS | $67.45 pm (for 24 months), or $54.96 (for 36 months) Woolworths Mobile is offering the cheapest deal on the block with its Small plan, but they've also managed to squeeze in more than double the data offered by most carriers' budget plans (typically 2GB). If you fork out just under $55 a month over three years, or $67.45 a month over two years, you'll score yourself 5GB of data to play with, as well as 200 international SMS. It's also worth noting that Woolworths Mobile uses the Telstra network, so expect some improved coverage over Optus and Vodafone rivals, and you can leave the contract at any time as long as you pay off the cost of the handset. If Total cost over 24 months is $1,618.80 – Total cost over 36 months is $1,978.56

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 2GB data | $50 international calls and texts | Data rollover | $68 pm For a limited time, Virgin Mobile's $40 plan will net you 2GB of data, which is isn't as impressive as Woolworths Mobile's plan above, but it does come with Virgin's data rollover. It also gets you $50 of international calls and texts and streaming music via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards your data cap. Handset repayments are $28 per month, taking your monthly cost to $68. Total cost over 24 months is $1,632

Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB | 25GB data | Unlimited international SMS | $93.70 pm Not only does Woolworths Mobile take the cake in the budget plan sphere, its Large plan is probably the best way to score yourself the larger 256GB model of the Galaxy S9 without making do with a low data cap. With 25GB of data and unlimited international SMS, this ~$94 plan is certainly no slouch, especially when considering that most of the major carriers are only entering the ring at this price point. Total cost over 24 months is $2,248.80

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Don't fret if you're after the S9's bigger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, we've found some pretty stellar deals on this big boy as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | 30GB data | $500 international calls and texts | Data rollover | $109 pm If you're looking for the larger-sized Galaxy S9 Plus, then we're going to assume you're the kind of user that's going to be using a bit more data too. The 30GB plan from Virgin Mobile offers some awesome inclusions at a price that competes with Optus and Telstra's lowest plans. You'll also get $500 worth of international calls and texts, and you can rescue any unused data in the month with data rollover. Total cost over 24 months is $2,616

Included extras

If you're the type to be swayed by some extra value thrown your way (even if you didn't know you really needed it) then Optus and Telstra have worked some magic.

Telstra is throwing in an extra Samsung Tab A 8.0 when you pre-order either the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus, which is a $450 tablet released last year that holds up terrifically well.

Optus, on the other hand, has doubled down by offering up a spectacular saving for those that are after two Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus handsets. If you sign both of these phones up to the same billing account, you'll get the cost of one of the contracts cut in half.