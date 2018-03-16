The best Windows tablets: Top tabs and hybrids reviewed

In 2001, when Microsoft unveiled its tablet PC to the world, it was a futuristic, pen-enabled idea contrived to encourage laptop makers to start building touchscreen devices. While the Microsoft Tablet PC wasn’t a remarkable success, it did influence devices down the line, such as the Apple iPad.

It took nine years after that for tablets to take off with general consumers, but once they did, there was no going back. Though most of the Windows tablets could be more suitably classified as 2-in-1 notebooks, the best ones continue to thrive through portability and finesse.

Below you’ll find what, we feel, are the best Windows tablets available right now. Each is unique in build and style, but they all share one common trait - running on Windows 10.

Surface Pro 4

The best all-around Windows tablet

CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-6300U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing; 5MP front-facing | Weight: 785g | Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.36 inches

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Type Cover still sold separately

Battery life hasn't improved much

While it may soon be outdone by its successor, plainly called Surface Pro, for now at least the Surface Pro 4 reigns supreme as the all-round best Windows tablet. Albeit for a pretty penny, it's well worth the expense knowing you’ll get a premium build quality, perfect screen and ample power for the price. Microsoft's latest tablet introduces a larger and sharper screen, bettered only by a redesigned keyboard that makes it truly, as Microsoft’s marketing buzz would suggest, the tablet that can replace your laptop.

Read the full review: Surface Pro 4

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

The ultimate Windows 10 media tablet

CPU: 900MHz Intel Core M3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ (2,160 × 1,440 resolution) multi-touch | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.1 | Camera: 5MP front-facing webcam; 5MP rear camera | Weight: 694g | Dimensions: 11.43 x 7.83 x 0.64 inches

Impeccably thin

Vibrant Super AMOLED display

Flimsy keyboard base

The Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is a knockout 12-inch tablet that's thinner and better built than most Windows 10 slates. It also offers a uniquely vibrant Super AMOLED screen you won't find on any Windows device either, plus a pair of punchy speakers that actually sound good.

Its keyboard feels a bit lacklustre but if you get over this short coming, it's the perfect Windows 10 tablet to use while streaming media and games.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

HP Spectre x2

Little extras make this remarkable Windows tablet even more exceptional

CPU: 6th Gen Intel Core m3-6Y30 Dual-Core processor | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12-inch, 1,920 x 1,280 WUXGA+ IPS WLED-backlit touch screen | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: Intel 802.11ac (2x2), Bluetooth 4.0, LTE | Camera: 5MP HP TrueVision HD front-facing webcam, 8MP rear-facing camera, Intel RealSense 3D R200 camera | Weight: 848g | Dimensions: 11.81 x 8.23 x 0.52 inches

Ultrathin design

Exceptional performance

Massive bezels

Recessed kickstand

HP's Spectre x2 bears a striking resemblance to the Surface Pro 4. Take a closer look and you’ll notice that it’s thinner and lighter than Microsoft’s slate. Although the Intel Core M processor might leave you a bit hesitant to adopt the HP Spectre x2, this isn’t the Core m3 we’re talking about. This is a 6th-generation, Skylake Intel Core m7, which bears almost the same performance as the full-blown Core i5 chip harbored by the Surface Pro 4. All the while, it’s cheaper and more power efficient as well.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x2

HP Pavilion x2

The most affordable Windows 10 convertible

CPU: 1.33GHz Intel Atom Z3736F | Graphics: Intel HD graphics | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 10.1-inch, 1,280 x 800 WXGA WLED IPS touchscreen display | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Connectivity: 802.11b WLAN and Bluetooth | Camera: HP TrueVision HD webcam | Weight: 1187g | Dimensions: 0.39 x 6.81 x 0.78 inches

Long battery life

Absurdly affordable

32-bit Windows 10

Limited storage and memory

Getting into the world of Windows 10 convertibles isn't cheap unless we're talking about the Pavilion x2. This 10-inch hybrid comes packed with a surprising amount of goods even if it’s a short stack. The frugal slate comes equipped with a HD screen and more than enough power to get you through a day of web browsing and basic image editing. And when you’re ready for leisure hour, you can pop off the hood for a sublime tablet experience. Just bear in mind that a lot of retailers are starting to drop the HP Pavilion x2, so if you want one soon, you better act fast.

Read the full review: HP Pavilion x2

Lenovo Miix 510

A Surface Pro rival with the ports of the future

CPU: Upto 6th-gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD 520 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 FHD IPS | Storage: Upto 1TB PCIe SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera | Weight: 2.76 pounds (1.25kg) | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches (W x D x H)

Beats Surface Pro 4 on price

Has USB-C as well as USB 3.0

No microSD

Average battery life

In a sense, the Lenovo Miix 510 is the Surface Pro alternative that you buy when you’re fed up with Microsoft’s reluctance to move forward with its connectivity practices. USB-C is here, and it’s brought the USB 3.0 with it.

While the screen is limited to 1080p, the Lenovo Miix 510 comes with an active stylus, a detachable AccuType keyboard and an articulating kickstand for flexibility without limits. While the battery suffers, the Lenovo Miix 510 is still a surefire win.