Huawei Qingyun W515y and W585y replace Windows with China-made Linux systems

Both machines use the Kirin 9000X, a chip still shrouded in mystery

HarmonyOS is missing as UnionTech UOS and Galaxy Kylin aim to replace Western operating systems

Huawei has unveiled two new desktop workstations, the Qingyun W515y and W585y, aimed squarely at China’s domestic computing market.

Both systems are equipped with the Kirin 9000X processor and use operating systems developed entirely in China, suggesting a move away from reliance on Western software.

Huawei has promoted HarmonyOS across its product lines, yet neither of these models runs that system.

Hardware consistency over radical change

The two devices ship with UnionTech’s UOS V20 or Galaxy Kylin V10, two Linux-based platforms designed to function as replacements for Windows in enterprise environments.

The Qingyun W515y and W585y share identical hardware dimensions, measuring 11.5 x 3.7 x 12.4 inches and weighing 7.9 pounds without an optical drive or hard disk.

The chassis remains unchanged from the previous Qingyun W515x and W585x, retaining the same front and rear connectivity options.

Users will find multiple USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI and VGA outputs, as well as audio and Ethernet connectors.

The optional DVD-RW drive feels like a nod to legacy users rather than a modern necessity.

Huawei includes the K100 wired keyboard and M100 wired mouse with both models, underscoring their focus on ready-to-deploy business systems rather than consumer-grade PCs.

At the heart of both mobile workstations is the Kirin 9000X processor, a chip yet to be officially detailed by Huawei.

Reports indicate it is an octa-core, 16-thread processor running at 2.5 GHz, succeeding the Kirin 9000C found in earlier workstations.

While based on the Arm architecture, its lineage can be traced to earlier TSMC-produced chips, raising questions about how much of the current design remains under Chinese control.

For business laptop users and enterprise environments, these systems suggest a broader state-driven goal: to reduce dependence on U.S. software and hardware ecosystems.

Huawei has not revealed the pricing, performance data, and real-world compatibility results of these devices.

Therefore, it remains uncertain whether these laptops mark a genuine breakthrough or simply another cautious experiment in China’s long pursuit of digital independence.

Via TomsHardware

