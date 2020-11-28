The best pre-Cyber Monday iPad deal is still this surprise iPad Air 4 price cut

Loads of the Cyber Monday iPad deals cover Apple tablets that are several years old, but the risk of buying one of these is that it'll very quickly become outdated. There's no point buying a slate if Apple doesn't support it for much longer, after all.

You can get around this problem by making your Cyber Monday tablet purchase the iPad Air 4 deal that started on Black Friday. It knocks $30 / £20 off the asking price of the slate – and while that doesn't sound like much, this tablet is brand new, so any money off in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals is a big surprise.

2020 iPad Air 64GB: $599 $569.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market – if you can grab it in time.

2020 iPad Air 64GB: £579 £599 at Amazon (save £20)

Amazon's timid iPad Air 4 reduction in the UK saves you enough money to buy a good few apps, or a fair few coffees to sip as you pensively work away somewhere.



The iPad Air 4 has Apple's top-end A14 Bionic chipset as well as a 10.9-inch screen, side-mounted Touch ID button and single rear camera.

It's Apple's newest tablet, having released in late October, which is why a Cyber Monday discount is so surprising.

To really make the most of it you might need to buy a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil 2 – neither of which have many Cyber Monday iPad deals on them – but the money saved here can help you afford any accessories you might need.

