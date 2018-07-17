The best fitness tracker and smartwatch deals on Amazon Prime Day 2018

If you're looking to grab a fitness tracker or a smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day, we've put together all of the best deals we can find right now into one helpful place so you can consider what to buy.

You don't have long as most of these deals will last until July 17 at 11.59pm BST, and it may be some of the deals are sold out before the end of that time as well.

We've already seen great deals for the Garmin Fenix 5 and the Huawei Band 2 Pro finish up early, so anything on this list may be pulled from Amazon before tonight's deadline.

Below you'll find all of the great discounts we've seen so far along with the original pricing, the new price and a few facts about each tracker and smartwatch. There are a variety of wearables on sale from smartwatches to activity bands.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Fitbit sales on Amazon Prime Day

There's no sale for the more expensive and recent Fitbit Ionic or Fitbit Versa, but if you want a fitness tracker the deals below will suit you.

Fitbit Blaze| was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

It may no longer be sold by Fitbit, but you can still pick up the popular Blaze fitness tracker from Amazon during Prime Day. The price is down to under £100 for the first time in a long time, so if you want the smartwatch design without the exact features grab this now. It does seem it's only the black and plumb versions with a large strap that's on sale though.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2| was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

We've seen the Fitbit Charge 2 as low as £89.99, but this is the first time we've seen the tracker break the £80 mark. Prime Day will allow you to get 27% off the RRP of the fitness tracker that's one of the most popular in Fitbit's range.View Deal

Best Garmin deals on Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a specialist fitness device? Some of the Garmin products may suit you, but the most comprehensive tracker we've seen on sale this Amazon Prime Day - the Fenix 5 - is now back up to its normal price.

Garmin Forerunner 35 | was £129.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Looking for an affordable running watch that won't break the bank? Amazon Prime Day has seen discounts to the Garmin Forerunner 35 saving you 19% on the normal price of the watch that can monitor your heart rate, boasts GPS and has all of the connected features you'd expect from Garmin.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235| was £195.31 now £154.99 at Amazon

One of the best mid-range Garmin running watches here, and while it won't give you all of the features from the top-end devices it does have a much more affordable price tag. Saving 21% this Amazon Prime Day deal is perfect if you want to track your running.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 | was £230.12 now £184.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 3 is one of the most stylish watches from Garmin that comes with top-end features like sports tracking, GPS and smart notifications. If you buy the black one on Amazon Prime Day you'll get a 20% discount, while the white and gunmetal versions aren't as good discounts but they are on sale too.View Deal

Garmin Vivosport | was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

After a fitness tracker with all the expertise of Garmin products? The Vivosport is a slim and small fitness tracker that will keep an eye on your heart rate, gives you GPS for running and offers good battery life. This Amazon Prime Day you can save 27% as it's discounted by £40.View Deal

Plus there's a smartwatch on sale too

There are a few different variants of the Huawei Watch 2 and Fossil Q Venture below, which are both Wear OS watches while we've also seen the Tizen-toting Samsung Gear S3 Classic get a discount.

Samsung Gear S3 Classic | was £240 now £229.99 at Amazon

This isn't the most recent Samsung smartwatch, but it stills holds its own with Tizen software onboard and a rotating bezel to navigate around the watch. The discount isn't huge here, but considering it was originally sold for £349.99, this is a great deal.View Deal

Fossil Q Venture in black| was £259.99 now £145 at Amazon

We liked the Fossil Q Venture for its good build quality, top-end display and solid battery life. The high price was a concern for us in our review, but that's not an issue if you buy it this Amazon Prime Day as it's down to £145.View Deal

Fossil Q Venture in gold| was £259.99 now £145 at Amazon

This is the gold version of the Fossil Q Venture that's a bold option for your wrist, but it's one of the most high-end looking Wear OS watches you can buy right now. For only £145, this is a great price for the Fossil Q Venture.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Sport| was £189.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on a smartwatch, but the Huawei Watch 2 Sport featuring its Wear OS software is now here with a £30 discount compared to its normal selling price.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport| was £229.99 now £182.99 at Amazon

Like the normal Huawei Watch 2, the 4G version of the sporty watch is also discounted today so you can save a little under £50 when you buy it during Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Classic| was £259.99 now £207 at Amazon

The more formal variant of the Huawei Watch 2 is expensive considering it's over a year old, but Amazon Prime Day has seen the price drop down by over £50 making today the perfect time to pick one up.View Deal

Best golf watch deal on Amazon Prime Day