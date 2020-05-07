The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale at Best Buy for only $179

If you've been waiting for the price of the Apple Watch 3 to drop, then today is your lucky day. Right now, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for only $179.99. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch since Black Friday.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Apple Watch Series 3 and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smartwatch. You probably won't see an offer like this until Amazon Prime Day, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

