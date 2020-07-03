Surface Pro 7 deals return to their lowest prices ever this weekend

This weekend's Surface Pro 7 deals offer a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the powerful tablet. The entry-level model with an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD is back on sale for a fantastic $599 price tag, with a Black Type Cover keyboard included.

That's a fantastic offer, and one that proved popular when it popped up last month. That means you'll want to move fast to secure your own cheap Surface Pro 7 right now, but if you're looking for a bit more power you'll also find a $200 saving on the i5 / 8GB RAM configuration as well.

We've seen these Surface Pro deals sitting between $699 and $799 for the majority of the year, so these extra discounts represent a new price drop to take advantage of. These tablets can get pretty pricey in the top-end of the spec options, but if you need a speedy machine for browsing the web and getting some work done on the go this is an excellent model.

We're rounding up these Surface Pro 7 deals below, but if you're after more you can always take a look at the best Surface Pro sales and prices going on right now.

The latest Surface Pro 7 deals

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Black Type Cover | $959 $599 at Best Buy

You can find the entry level Surface Pro 7 back on sale at Best Buy for its lowest ever price tag this weekend, and it includes the Black Type Cover accessory to boot. This will serve you well for a massive range of tasks beyond simply surfing the web.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $899 $699 at Best Buy

If you need a little more power than the i3 processor and 4GB RAM of the entry level model, you'll find the boosted Surface Pro 7 on sale for $200 off at Best Buy this week. You're sacrificing the included Type Cover keyboard of the deal above, but picking up plenty of extra power for just $100 more.

View Deal

Shop all Surface Pro deals at Best Buy

Shop all Surface Pro deals at Amazon

More Surface Pro deals

We're rounding up all the best laptop deals going right now if you're looking for something more conventional. Or, you could take a look at the best iPad Pro deals and sales if you want to explore more Apple options. Holding out for Amazon Prime Day? This year's summer shopping event has been postponed, but we'll be tracking all the latest 4th of July sales right here.