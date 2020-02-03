Stay secure online and get 83% off with this awesome VPN deal

It seems VPNs are increasingly more popular these days, what with people needing to bypass geo-restrictions to watch events such as the Superbowl and wanting to stay secure online.

Well, Surfshark has answered our wishes. Not only is it one of the best services in the world (we rank it in our top five best VPN services overall), but it also has an amazing offer for new customers on its two year plan.

With this VPN deal you'd pay as little as an effective $1.99 (£1.59) a month for two years! However, if two years seems too long, the provider is also offering a 50% discount on it's yearly plan - meaning you'd be paying 5.99/4.79 a month for a whole year. Although it's important to note that you would have to pay the full amount upfront, so every two years.

Without a shadow of a doubt this is one of the best VPN deals out there, not only is it an incredible discount, it's coming from a reliable and excellent service.

If you're sold head on straight to the Surfshark website, if not keep scrolling as we outline this deal in full. We will say that if you are ready to click subscribe, we recommend you do this soon as this deal ends on Monday, 3 February.

Not sure if Surfshark is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this incredible Surfshark VPN deal:

Surfshark VPN | 24 months | $47.76 (£35.76) | 84% off

There's a reason why we rank Surfshark as our third best VPN provider in the world! Not only does it have a 30-day money-back guarantee, it also offers unlimited devices per one account - this is fantastic value for money! Not to mention $47.76 (£35.76) is a pretty small amount to sort out your next 24 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content.

View Deal

Is Surfshark a good VPN provider?

Of course! There's plenty of reasons why we love Surfshark but an important thing to note is that we rank it as our third best VPN service, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming, Surfshark easily unblocks Netflix and has 800+ servers in over 50 countries meaning there's a whole new world of content for you.

Or if privacy is your main reason for a VPN, the provider has plenty of technical features such as AES-256 encryption, OpenVPN and IKEv2 support, a no-logs policy, and a kill switch to protect you if your connection drops.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full Surfshark review.