Roku Ultra LT drops to just $49 in surprise Walmart Black Friday deal

We’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday 2021, but that hasn’t stopped big box retailers from rolling out the deals early.

Case in point: this Roku Ultra LT deal at Walmart going on right now that cuts the price of the streaming box from $69 to $49.

Not only does this deal save you $20 outright, but it allows you to get one of Roku’s best streaming devices for around the cost of the Roku Streaming Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Today's best Roku Ultra LT Black Friday deal

Roku Ultra LT: $69 Roku Ultra LT: $69 $49 at Walmart

Save $20 - Arriving just in time to replace the older Roku 2, 3, and 4 models, the Roku Ultra LT delivers top-tier 4K HDR streaming and it's currently on sale for just $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. With hundreds of services to pick from – many of which are available for free – it's a perfect gift for the cord-cutter in your life.

In our review for the Roku Ultra, we praised the streaming device for its versatility and breath in the amount of streaming services available to it. The LT version isn’t quite as powerful as the regular Ultra and misses out on the Dolby Vision integration, but you’re getting many of the same features at a very reasonable price.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Roku deals in your region.

More Roku deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Roku devices below.