PS5 DualSense charging station: price and where to find it in stock

Sony's PS5 DualSense charging station accessory is almost impossible to find at its normal price, but we have seen it back in stock for its MSRP a few times in March. Only, it's so rare to find on sale that the DualSense charging station restock is harder to buy than the PS5 console. That's saying something.

Our PS5 restock tracker is also on the hunt for this accessory.

We've seen the PS5 DualSense charging station restock at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, and recently bought the controller accessory at Amazon. It doesn't ship until April, but at least we didn't overpay for this PlayStation 5 accessory.

Where is DualSense charging station in stock?

We've got some good news and bad news for you. The PS5 DualSense charging station is probably not in stock right now, but it does randomly come back in stock a few times a week, but usually not when our PS5 restock tracker says the console is back in stock – except Sony Direct appears to couple the two together. That's why we're providing links to retailers where we've found it before.

DualSense charging station price

Don't be fooled by by scalpers who are reselling the PS5 DualSense charging station at a much higher price. You shouldn't pay more than $29.99 for it. We're constantly seeing it at $129.99, and that's highway robbery for a simple PS5 accessory.

In fact, you don't need DualSense charging station. Your console comes with a USB-C cable that can charge the new controller just fine. It's just that we've found battery life of the DualSense wanting, and it's easier to pop the gamepad onto the charging dock without fishing for the USB-C cable. And you can charge two controllers at once, in case you got roped into a PS5 bundle that has an extra DualSense.

Where to buy a DualSense charger alternative

The Sony-made DualSense charging station isn't the only accessory out there of its kind. If you don't mind a third-party accessory without the PlayStation brand name to it, you can get a similar easy-to-use charger – and sometimes the price is cheaper than Sony's $29.99 kit.

In addition to offering PS5 restock help and advice, we're branching out to find you the best PS5 accessories. You'll notice that not all retailers in the US carry third-party DualSense chargers. GameStop and Best Buy are only going with the official Sony DualSense charging Station. However, you should get the same benefits from these cheaper models.