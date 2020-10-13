Prime Day gaming monitor deals: the best we've found so far

If you're looking for the best Prime Day gaming monitor deals, then look no further. Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and we've seen some great gaming monitor offers already.

If you're rocking a powerful gaming PC, then you'll want to make sure you have the best gaming monitor you can afford hooked up to it, as these can really take your gaming to the next level.

The good news is that some brilliant screens have had big price cuts today, so read on to find the best gaming monitor deals we've found so far on Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals in the US

Acer ET322QK 31.5-inch 4K2K monitor: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

With a 3840 x 2160 resolution on an Ultra HD VA panel, there's a good amount of power under the hood here. You're saving $90 overall, bringing this 31.5-inch Acer gaming monitor down to $319.99 - that's $10 less than its record low price, though it's worth noting there's only a 60Hz refresh rate on this display.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the U View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p monitor: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

There's a fantastic $200 reduction on this 1440p BenQ monitor, complete with FreeSync Premium and 2560x1440 resolution on an IPS panel. You're getting a 144Hz refresh rate here, with onboard speakers pumping out 2.1 channel audio courtesy of two side speakers and a 5W subwoofer. That's some considerable power in a premium gaming monitor, with an excellent price drop to boot.

View Deal

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K monitor: $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on this 27-inch 4K monitor from BenQ. There's some considerable power inside this IPS display, with 3840x2160 resolution and 99% sRGB wide color gamut, plus you can even configure the onboard speakers for custom audio profiles.

View Deal

LG 34GL750-B 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $549.99 $459.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on this 34-inch curved gaming monitor from LG. That leaves us with a $359.99 price tag, $20 cheaper than this display has ever been before. You're getting a Full HD 2560 x 1080 IPS display here, with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 as well.

View Deal

LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K monitor: $593.34 $479.99 at Amazon

Save $113 on this LG 4K monitor, offering 32-inches of 3840 x 2160 resolution on an LED display. If you're looking to play some games, you'll be happy to know there's FreeSync built straight in, but there's also HDR 600 under the hood as well.

View Deal

Samsung CJ791 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. This is a QLED display, which means you'll be gaming in crystal clear 3440 x 1440p resolution. Plus, the curved design, alongside inbuilt speaker system, will provide an incredible level of immersion here.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals in the UK

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch ultrawide gaming monitor: £900 £620 at Amazon

We love ultrawide monitors here at TechRadar, as they give you a much more immersive gameplay experience, as well as more room to work with as well. That's why we've highlighted this excellent deal, which is almost £300 off!View Deal

If you're not in the US or UK, we included some gaming monitor deals down below, so you can get an awesome deal no matter where you are.