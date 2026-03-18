FEVM ultra-thin Panther Lake Mini PC measures just 169 x 108 x 19 mm

It features a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port alongside multiple USB Type-A connectors

The system includes three internal M.2 slots for high-speed storage expansion

Chinese PC maker FEVM is preparing an unusually thin mini PC powered by an upcoming Intel Panther Lake processor.

Tech leaker Huang514613 claims the preliminary dimensions of this device are just 169 x 108 x 19mm, with an unusually dense set of connections across all four sides of the chassis.

The device includes features rarely found in such a thin form factor: 10 Gigabit Ethernet, an OCuLink port, and support for three internal M.2 storage slots.

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A mini PC as thin as a laptop

The profile of the device approaches that of a conventional laptop, making it a rare design for systems built around desktop-class expansion.

The ultra-thin Panther Lake mini PC comes equipped with 13 ports, offering extensive connectivity across all sides of its compact chassis.

It features a 3.5mm audio jack, a DC power input, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, sitting alongside HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

It also includes several USB Type-A ports, although the precise specifications for these connectors are not yet available.

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Multiple configurations appear possible, with some layouts showing USB-A ports on one short side and the OCuLink port on the opposite side, while others combine both on the same edge.

The arrangement is unusual for such a compact, business laptop-sized enclosure, allowing a variety of peripheral options without adding thickness.

Its internal layout reportedly supports three M.2 slots - one slot offers PCIe 5.0 x4 speeds, another supports PCIe 4.0 x4 through an OCuLink adapter, while the third M.2 slot runs at PCIe 4.0 x2.

The device reportedly uses a 55W Intel Core Ultra processor from the Series 3 family, a generation associated with the Panther Lake platform.

Although systems in this size category frequently rely on mobile-class chips, the stated power envelope remains relatively high for a chassis under 2cm thick.

As a result, substantial heat generation is expected, and the manufacturer has installed a dual-fan configuration to help maintain stable operating temperatures.

Compared with typical mini PCs, which often prioritize height to allow better cooling and ports, this design prioritizes extreme thinness while still offering extensive connectivity.

As of the time of writing, there is no official confirmation of the specs of the device, and the company has not released pricing or launch details.

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