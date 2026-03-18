Rabbit’s Cyberdeck revives the Vaio P concept with a modern Linux twist

The device targets vibe coding, not raw performance like high-end laptops

Hardware may match Raspberry Pi 5 performance while remaining affordable at $500

Rabbit is preparing to release a compact device later this year, drawing inspiration from the Sony Vaio P, a netbook briefly available in 2009.

Unlike Apple’s popular new MacBook Neo, the new machine is not designed for raw performance.

It is explicitly meant for vibe coding, allowing developers to run AI tools such as Claude Code and OpenAI Cursor on the go without requiring a fast processor or powerful GPU.

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Why Rabbit is building a dedicated coding device

Rabbit’s CEO Jesse Lyu observed that existing low-cost PCs, including Chromebooks, often came with unsatisfying rubber dome keyboards that made extended typing sessions uncomfortable.

The company wanted a portable solution tailored to developers, and the idea of a modern netbook emerged.

Project Cyberdeck is Rabbit’s attempt to revive the compact, portable spirit of the Vaio P with modern hardware and software.

Early renders show a device reminiscent of the Vaio P, featuring four USB-C ports for external monitors and peripherals.

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Rabbit is still sourcing components and finalizing the design, meaning specifications could change.

The goal is to achieve performance roughly equivalent to a Raspberry Pi 5, which uses a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor at 2.4GHz with 16GB of RAM, while remaining affordable for developers.

The company is experimenting with a 7-inch OLED touch display capable of a 165Hz refresh rate and high brightness, as well as a compact mechanical keyboard with a fully hot-swappable PCB to adjust typing feel.

Cyberdeck will run Linux and allow full OS customization, giving users control over third-party tools and command-line access to RabbitOS features.

To improve OLED battery efficiency, the company plans to integrate dark mode into the system.

High demand for high-bandwidth memory and other components could affect RAM capacity and production timelines.

Nevertheless, Lyu believes Rabbit can ship quickly if supplies improve, based on the company’s previous 93-day development cycle for the R1.

While carrying a dedicated coding device may not appeal to everyone, Rabbit aims to create a practical tool that balances portability, usability, and affordability.

The Cyberdeck is still in development, with many details undecided, but the company is leveraging its experience from existing products and AI agents to ensure the device has a functional software ecosystem from launch.

As for its pricing, the expected retail price is $500, far lower than the Vaio P’s adjusted $1,365 launch price, and the company hopes to avoid the original model’s shortcomings.

Via Engadget

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