One of the best iPad Pro Black Friday deals makes a Cyber Monday comeback

iPad deals don't last long during the Black Friday deals period – but if you're lucky, they can make a comeback with the Cyber Monday deals that act as the encore to a weekend of sales. That's exactly what you're getting with this US iPad Pro offer.

The 2020 model has been as low as $729 during the Black Friday sales, but most retailers, including Amazon, are now only taking back orders as they await more stock fulfilment. If you can't wait to get your hands on the tablet, and can afford a little more cash, $749 at B&H Photo will nab you the tablet immediately.

That's down from $799, meaning a $50 discount on the 11-inch 128GB model – and you won't have to wait until the start of 2021 to get it, either.

While the early deals were on all storage sizes, not all of them have returned, so stock is clearly limited. For more such deals, check out our Black Friday iPad deal page or our Black Friday tablet roundup.

Cyber Monday US iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $749 at B&H Photo

The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as the larger 12.9-inch version, but it's cheaper if you don't need the larger Retina display. 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move - and with a $50 discount it's currently cheaper than ever.

Want a UK iPad Pro deal? Check these...

Apple's iPad Pro line is the best of the best when it comes to tablets, with the pen-equipped slates offering the best processors, screens and graphics capabilities.

The price cut isn't huge here, but considering they've only been available for a few months, seeing any discount at all on these premium products so early on is a great find.

Not in the US or UK? Check for iPad Pro (2020) prices in your region below.

