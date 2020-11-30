One of the best digital photo frames is 36% off in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

One of the best digital photo frames you can buy, the Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame, has had its price slashed by a huge 36% in a time-limited Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

The 9.7-inch photo frame, which has a superb 2048 x 1536 resolution, usually retails for $279.99, but is currently $100 off at only $179.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see digital photo frame deals in your region).

If you've been thinking about getting your family a high-quality digital photo frame for Christmas, we'd jump on this deal as soon as possible. It's only running until 11.59pm PST today and is unlikely to be bettered during Cyber Monday.

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7in $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Get $100 off one of our favorite digital photo frames in this excellent time-limited deal. This 2K frame has a 2048x1536 resolution, making it one of the sharpest on the market, and has a companion app that lets you send snaps or connect it to the services like Google Photos.View Deal

In our review of the Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame we said it has "one of the sharpest screens on the market" and "offers detail for days".

We concluded: "At 9.7 inches, the display also strikes an excellent middle ground: with a flexible stand setup that can support the frame in portrait or landscape orientation, the Smart Digital Photo Frame will fit on almost any shelf, while also giving images enough real estate to really be seen and enjoyed."

In our tests with with the 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame, we were impressed with its usability. It lets you transfer photos via a slick partner app, and also organize multiple playlists from your phone. You can also connect with family or friends to receive their snaps and assign them to your frame, too.

We also prefer this black version of Nixplay's 2K frame, compared to the metal-effect alternative that costs considerably more. The latter is both a fingerprint magnet and also a little distractingly reflective, neither of which are an issue on the black model that's on sale in this excellent deal.

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices on digital photo frames from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

